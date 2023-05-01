Carroll County commissioners agree to fund fence replacement at farm museum

The damaged chain link fence surrounding the Carroll County Farm Museum in Westminster will be getting replaced.

The Board of Carroll County Commissioners unanimously voted Thursday to use $46,483 from the current budget to pay for installing a new 6-foot chain-link fence.

Bryan Bokey, director of the Carroll County Department of Public Works, told commissioners that in July, a band of storms came through the area causing significant damage to the chain-link fence that runs along the perimeter of the farm museum property.

After assessing the damage, staff recommended installing a new fence instead of clearing and repairing the existing fence on the property, Bokey said.

The replacement work will be done by Long Fence. White Pine Construction Corporation in Finksburg will clean up the damaged fence.

Before the vote, commissioners discussed the merits of chain-link fencing.

Commissioners’ President Ed Rothstein, who represents District 5, questioned whether it was a good idea to spend close to $50,000 for a fence that someone could easily climb and trespass on the property.

“I’m concerned about that,” he said.

Bokey said the purpose of the fence is to deter people from entering the property, but admitted someone could climb it, and get onto the property.

“We encourage folks to come through the main entrance,” he said.

Commissioner Joseph Vigliotti, who represents District 1, said he went to the museum specifically to inspect the damaged fence. He noticed significant damage in the area.

“Some of the trees, for example, have graffiti on them,” Vigliotti said. “There are sections of the fence that aren’t even there anymore. You can just walk right onto the property without an issue.”

Vigliotti said he believes the 6-foot fence will act as a deterrent.

“If I’m thinking I’m going to go hang out with the oxen at midnight or something, I’m going to think twice about trying to scale a 6-foot fence to do that,” he said.

District 2 Commissioner Ken Kiler said part of the project is cleaning up the existing fence, which he described as an “eyesore.”

Jack Lyburn, director of the county’s Department of Economic Development, said the fence secures the entire 142-acre farm museum property.

“It’s one of our major attractions for Carroll County,” he said. “We saw 70,000 people last year that went through the gates, and that includes all the events that we have. Just a hair over 70,000, which is up about 5,000 from the previous year.”

There was no timeline given on when the replacement work would begin or how long it would take.