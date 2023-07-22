Carroll County suggests program with goal of cutting greenhouse gases, saving on energy costs

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Board of Carroll County Commissioners supports county government efforts to reduce greenhouse gases and carbon dioxide emissions, especially if those efforts save money.

The county’s Department of Public Works came before the commissioners Thursday to suggest the formation of a countywide energy management program to develop practices that minimize energy costs through building construction, rooftop solar panels, heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

Advertisement

Carroll County government owns and operates 26 buildings. These cost-saving measures also are intended for other facilities, such as Carroll County Community College, county courthouses, libraries, senior centers and parks.

“We have this big goal, and we’re trying to chip away at it,” Bryan Bokey, the director of public works said. “With all that being said, I believe the public works department can take the lead in a countywide energy management program.

Advertisement

“We’re uniquely positioned to take the lead to manage many of our existing rolls and responsibilities throughout the bureaus,” he said. “Whether it be building construction with new projects [or] renovations.”

Commissioners were receptive to the idea.

“If there’s a way that we can save taxpayer money by going after something, I want to do that,” District 1 Commissioner Joseph Vigliotti said.

District 4 Commissioner Michael Guerin said he supports the goal of public works to make the county net zero.

“I don’t think the county has an official goal or a board-voted goal to be net zero,” Guerin said. “I appreciate this, and that approach to it.”

Net zero means cutting greenhouse gases to zero. It’s a goal that requires balancing the amount of greenhouse gases that are produced and the amount that are removed from the atmosphere.

Last year, Maryland legislators passed a law requiring cuts to planet-warming gases, with the subsequent goal of carbon neutrality by 2045. The legislation sets a 2031 target for the state to reduce its carbon footprint to 60% below 2006 levels, make the state carbon neutral by 2045 and require owners of large buildings to take steps to significantly reduce or offset use of fossil fuels by 2030.

District 3 Commissioner Tom Gordon III pushed for the use of construction energy cost-saving measures as way to better protect the environment.

Advertisement

Finally, District 5 Commissioners’ President Ed Rothstein questioned what county resources will be needed to accomplish these goals. “You’ll have to breakdown that, and do the analysis on that,” he said. “Are we talking additional bodies, additional time, contractual work?”

Bokey said there are some plans in place, but he was not prepared to disclose them. “Hopefully in the future if there’s an appetite for this, which seems like there is, we can definitely continue to dig into this,” he said.

Bokey would next need to present his plan to the commissioners detailing the county resources that are needed to form an energy management program. Commissioners would need to approve the plan, especially if it requires additional employees or funding.

Public works has already invested in energy-saving measures.

Carroll County Breaking News As it happens When big news breaks, be the first to know. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

“The county purchased its first hybrid vehicle in 2007,” Scott Graf, project specialist with public works said. “It was a Honda Civic, and then a 2009 Toyota Prius. We currently have a total of 22 hybrid vehicles in our fleet. Most are being utilized by the sheriff’s department.”

Carroll Community College, the county-owned Hampstead Wastewater Treatment Plant, and the Hoods Mill Landfill, have solar panels on-site.

Advertisement

Graf said last year, the most recent year for which numbers are available, the college produced 1 gigawatt of power, with the wastewater treatment plant producing 2 gigawatts, and the landfill producing 3.6 gigawatts of energy.

A gigawatt is equal to 1 billion watts and is a measure of the amount of electrical energy produced from solar.

“The three sites together in 2022 produced 6.8 gigawatts of production,” Graf said.

The estimated energy cost savings to the county was $366,846.

“Although we have all these great initiatives out there, we don’t have an official energy management plan to share with outside agencies,” Bokey said. “With your support we’ll continue making progress toward making Carroll County net zero.”