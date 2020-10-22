Commissioner argues colleagues should work from Carroll County office despite COVID-19 risks

The Board of County Commissioners began holding its weekly meetings virtually through video conferencing on March 26, less than two weeks after the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Carroll County. Since then, commissioners have met live over video remotely — until recently. Commissioners Stephen Wantz, R-District 1, and Eric Bouchat, R-District 4, attended the Sept. 24 meeting from the county office building in the same room, though spaced apart and separated by barriers. In subsequent meetings, one or two commissioners met in the same room inside the county office building, while other commissioners tuned in remotely.