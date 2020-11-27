Carroll County commissioners hear property discussion, go over next steps in comprehensive rezoning

The Board of Carroll County Commissioners met Tuesday morning in the latest in a series of work sessions to discuss the county’s comprehensive rezoning plans, hearing from county planners about nearly a dozen areas around Carroll.
A public hearing session is scheduled for Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.
Department of Planning Director Lynda Eisenberg said the commissioners will have all of the comments regarding the properties that have been discussed to date prior to the public hearing session. Another work session is slated for Dec. 8, when commissioners are expected to discuss what they heard at the public hearing and plan their next step.
Additional work sessions may be scheduled at that time, Eisenberg said, should the commissioners need more time before ruling.
“We certainly have a ways to go here on this, but we’re getting ever so closer,” Board of Commissioners President Stephen Wantz said during the Tuesday meeting. “We’re getting a lot of information on these properties. And if nothing else, folks across the county are becoming very familiar with places that they didn’t know before. That’s huge too.”
The Department of Planning has been working with several other departments to update the county’s zoning since February 2015. Comprehensive rezoning involves updating and changing the zoning code and map to implement the 2014 Carroll County Master Plan and the 2018 Freedom Community Comprehensive Plan. An original plan for countywide rezoning dates to the 1960s.
Information about the proposed comprehensive rezoning and specific properties can be found online at carrollrezoning.org.
Ten properties were presented, by request, at the Tuesday meeting by Eisenberg and members of the planning department.
There are 28 properties listed as “by request” on the Carroll County Government website. The county received 29 applications from property owners seeking for a rezoning of commercial, industrial, or employment campus areas, Eisenberg said in October.
Two requests were for commercial low density (C-1) zoning, 15 were for commercial medium (C-2), one for commercial high (C-3), two for industrial light (I-1), five for industrial heavy (I-2), and four for employment campus (EC).
The planning commission and county staff offered favorable recommendations for the following properties:
― C2-07-2020-0024 at the intersection of Md. 32 and Md. 97 in Westminster. The proposal is to rezone from agriculture to commercial medium.
― EC-14-2020-0025, near Klee Mill Road in Sykesville, north of Century High School. The proposal is to rezone from agriculture to employment campus.
― C2-05-2020-0028 at 1701 Bennett Road, Sykesville. The proposal is to rezone from industrial light to commercial medium.
― C2-05-2020-0031 at 1135 Liberty Road, Sykesville. The proposal is to rezone from R-20,000 to commercial medium.
― C2-05-2020-0032 at 1107, 1123 and 1129 Liberty Road, Sykesville. The proposal is to rezone from R-10,000 to commercial medium.
The planning commission and county staff offered unfavorable recommendations for the following properties:
― C2-07-2020-0022 at 75 Lamb Drive, Westminster. The proposal is to rezone from agriculture to commercial medium.
― I2-11-2020-0023 by Medford Road between New Windsor Road and Old New Windsor Pike, Westminster. The proposal is to rezone from agriculture to industrial heavy.
― C1-03-2020-0027 at 401 Stone Road, Westminster. The proposal is to rezone from agriculture to commercial low. That’s the current location of North Carroll Community School.
― I2-04-2020-0029 at 1545 B Old Westminster Pike, Westminster. The proposal is to rezone from agriculture to industrial heavy. Request to change to I1.
Planning commission and county staff offered different recommendations for one property:
― EC-13-2020-0030 at 6503 Ridge Road, Mount Airy, also known as the Colburn/Hulver/Bay property. The proposal is to rezone from conservation to employment campus. Eisenberg said county staff gave it a favorable nod because it was consistent with future land use plans. The planning commission went with unfavorable based on expressed rezoning concerns from Mount Airy’s town council and town planning commission.
“I think there’s a very strong opposition to this property,” said commissioner Eric Bouchat, “but I give everyone their due hearing.”