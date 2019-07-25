Carroll County commissioners put charter government discussion on hold, leaving issue off 2020 ballot

After learning of the tight timeline they’d have to follow to get charter government as a question on the 2020 ballot — and the risk of financial costs if they don’t — the Carroll County Board of Commissioners voted to wait one year before formally discussing charter again.
The possibility of Carroll changing its form of government from commission to charter has been heavily debated in recent months, and at Thursday’s commissioners meeting, County Attorney Tim Burke and Election Director Katherine Berry outlined what would have to happen, and when, for a charter to form.
Berry’s presentation identified June 27, 2020, as the deadline by which a charter would need to be written in order for it to appear on the ballot in the 2020 presidential election — but there are caveats.
To start the process for adopting a charter, the commissioners would have to vote to form a board that would have a maximum of 18 months to write a charter, Burke said. A person need only be a registered voter in Carroll County in order to be appointed to the board, he said.
“Once the county commissioners appoint the charter board, you have essentially turned the keys over to the charter board to draft a charter. Your role is extremely limited," Burke said.
However, citizens can contest the commissioners’ picks by selecting their own candidates with the submission of a petition signed by 2,000 registered voters (3% of registered voters), according to Burke. The petition must be submitted within 60 days of the commissioners making their appointments.
If a petition that meets the requirements is submitted, an election among the commissioners’ candidates and the opposition must be held between 30 and 90 days of the receipt of the petition, Burke said. Based on the timing before the 2020 election, in order to get the issue on the 2020 ballot, a special election would have been needed in the case of a petition challenge.
A special election and processing the petition would cost about $400,000, according to Berry. There’s also the option of holding a special election by mail, but it has never been done before in Maryland, Berry said. Her best guess is $200,000 for a by-mail special election and petition processing.
The hypothetical timeline discussion hinged on the 2020 presidential election because that is when the voter turnout is typically highest.
Carroll County residents voted down charter government in the 1992 presidential election, which netted an 87% voter turnout, according to Berry. Charter was considered in a special election on May 5, 1998, and failed. About 37% of voters turned up for that election, Berry said. In the 2006 gubernatorial election, nearly 63% of voters came out — but that time, they voted against adopting code home rule, according to Berry.
Berry presented several timeline options for charter, but all routes — except the best-case scenario — seemed to lead to a special election and/or limiting the charter board’s writing time.
Bouchat goes for charter, motion fails
After hearing Berry’s and Burke’s presentations, Commissioner Eric Bouchat, R-District 4, made a motion to form a nine-member charter writing board. It failed for lack of a second, and didn’t come to a vote.
Commissioner Dennis Frazier, R-District 3, then motioned to table, or delay, the charter discussion for 12 months.
“I think the timeline, in my opinion, is too compact in order to get this done, get it done properly,” Frazier said.
If the commissioners voted to create a charter board in that meeting, the charter board members would have had one year to write the charter — if they wanted to get the question on the 2020 ballot.
Frazier suggested aiming for the next gubernatorial election, in 2022, instead of the 2020 presidential election.
“I am in no way in favor of spending taxpayer money on a special election. I think that would be ridiculous," Frazier said.
He later clarified that his motion will not stop commissioners from speaking with constituents about charter or learning more on their own. The motion means charter will not be a topic of discussion at commissioner meetings.
Frazier’s motion was approved 4-1, with Commissioner Richard Weaver, R-District 2, opposed. Weaver said after the meeting he was opposed to the timeline Frazier set.
“I think the five-commissioner system can work and has worked and is continuously improving,” Weaver said. He is in favor of remaining as a commission government “for a while,” he said, but predicts “eventually we will go to charter government.”
“It’s just a matter of when and how we get there,” Weaver said. “That’s in the future and I don’t know how far.”
During the meeting, Commissioner Ed Rothstein, R-District 5, said waiting one year is a “prudent” choice.
Commissioner Stephen Wantz, R-District 1, said he’d want the board to have the full 18 months to write a charter.
“I will not entertain a change of this magnitude that doesn’t allow for the maximum amount of time. This is too huge,” said Wantz, the board president.
Turning to Bouchat, Wantz said he meant “no disrespect,” but he never heard of a push for charter until Bouchat brought it up.
“That’s troubling and challenging for me,” Wantz said.
After the meeting, Bouchat said he felt Frazier made the right move.
“I think, in retrospect of the timeline we have been faced with, that this is probably the best option,” Bouchat said. “The fact that Commissioner Frazier offered to table it for 12 months was a very smart idea.”
Bouchat noted he did not anticipate the process taking this long. He raised the subject at a commissioners meeting in January, shortly after he was elected.
Bouchat said he hopes the extra time will allow constituents to provide more input.
Citizens caution against charter
Seven residents spoke during the public comment period prior to the vote Thursday. Speakers were generally opposed to charter or cautioned the commissioners against making a decision without more knowledge and public input.
Founder and CEO Gerrye Johnston of Men and Women for Representative Democracy in America was “very, very upset” just thinking of Carroll going to charter.
“Grass is not always greener on the other side,” Johnston said.
Former Commissioner Donald Dell said charter government is a “disgrace” at the national level and “we don’t need that kind of thing here in Carroll County.”
“I believe that any government is only as good as the people you elect to it,” Dell said.
Cathey Allison of Eldersburg urged the commissioners not to vote for charter.
“We have a lovely county, and commissioner is what made it,” Allison said.
She asked the commissioners to present a list of 10 powers the state will grant to charter government that commissioners do not have.
Muri Dueppen of VOCAL Carroll County said the “grassroots group” took it upon itself to form a charter study group and compile an analysis of the pros and cons. Dueppen said the group has not taken a side.
“It’s important to recognize that some pro-charter rhetoric has clearly been overstated. Some anti-charter tactics have been questionable,” Dueppen said.