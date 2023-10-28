Carroll commissioners approve purchase of more land for airport runway improvements

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Carroll County is purchasing additional land necessary for runway safety improvements at the Carroll County Regional Airport.

The Board of Carroll County Commissioners at their meeting Thursday unanimously approved a $450,000 purchase of 1.7469 acres of land at 1531 Indian Valley Trail in Westminster.

The county has been purchasing property and easements near the airport that are needed for a runway safety improvement project.

During their Oct. 6 meeting commissioners approved the purchase of land and easements at 1470 Pinch Valley Road for $105,497, and directed staff to conduct a study on roads that will be affected by the planned closure of Pinch Valley Road for the safety enhancement project.

The airport safety project dates back to 2015, when the county, the Federal Aviation Administration and Maryland Aviation Administration completed an Airport Master Plan Update for the regional airport.

“The goal was to create a plan for the future development of the airport that uses achievable airport improvements,” the airport’s website states.

The Westminster airport’s new runway is planned to be 400 feet longer than the existing one to ease the way for aircraft carrying heavier loads.

As part of the project, a portion of Meadow Branch Road will be relocated to west of where it is currently located to provide for a larger buffer between the roadway and the runway.

The types of aircraft forecasted to use the airport during the next 20 years include medium sized business jets, similar to the Challenger 605 aircraft, the website states. These types of aircraft typically hold from 8 to12 passengers.

There are no plans for large, commercial service jets to operate at the airport.

The runway project is an $80 million project with 95% of the funding already approved by the Federal Aviation Administration and Maryland Aviation Administration. The remaining 5% is financed through the county’s Airport Enterprise Fund.

“I really appreciate the due diligence and work that the staff has done in getting us to this position so thank you and the entire team,” District 5 Commissioners’ President Ed Rothstein said at the meeting. “It was a very collaborative effort and a lot of work.”