Typically, when someone who has a housing voucher receives an income increase, their rent goes up, the video said. Through FSS, an individual still pays rent as it increases, but their housing provider will make a deposit into the voucher holder’s FSS savings account, according to the video. Usually, that deposit is equivalent to the rent increase. FSS participants can use this money to put toward necessities such as a vehicle or education, the video said. To graduate from FSS, a person must follow the goals they set, ensure everyone in their household has been off cash welfare assistance for 12 consecutive months, and be employed, according to the video. FSS lasts for five years, but people can graduate sooner, the video said.