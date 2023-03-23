Newly elected Carroll County commissioners prioritize outreach to constituents with town hall meetings

Public outreach is a priority for the new Board of Carroll County Commissioners, sworn into office Dec. 5. Board members, who marked their first 100 days in office March 16, are holding town hall meetings in their respective districts to educate residents and learn their concerns.

Commissioners’ President Ed Rothstein, the only commissioner in his second term, has been holding town halls quarterly since first elected. Rothstein said he’s pleased his colleagues are following his lead and holding their own town halls.

Carroll County Commissioners' President Ed Rothstein hosts a town hall discussion at South Carroll Senior Center on Sept. 20, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

“I’m very appreciative of my colleagues for stepping up,” said Rothstein, a Republican who represents District 5. “(The town halls) are absolutely important, and critical to success.”

Rothstein hopes to host another town hall in late April and said his topics of discussion have included the county’s budget, development and growth. But Rothstein emphasizes that the town halls are not only about Carroll County government, but also are intended to listen to what residents of District 5 have to say.

District 5 covers the southeastern portion of Carroll County, including Eldersburg and the Town of Sykesville.

On Monday, District 1 Commissioner Joe Vigliotti, also a Republican, will host a town hall for his constituents starting at 6:30 p.m., at the Taneytown Senior Center, 220 Roberts Mill Road, Taneytown.

He has invited Sheriff Jim DeWees, State’s Attorney Haven Shoemaker and Board of Education member Steve Whisler to join him. He hopes county government staff will also attend.

Vigliotti said his intention is to provide residents another opportunity to speak with him in addition to email, phone calls and social media.

“I intend to speak for a few minutes, touching on some major topics, such as the beginning of the budgeting, and the Department of Fire and EMS, or things specific to District 1, such as the future Northwest Park or areas of cooperation with municipalities,” he said. “But the primary focus will be to hear from citizens.”

District 1 includes Taneytown, New Windsor, Union Bridge and surrounding areas.

Vigliotti said he planned to hold more gatherings in the future, but did not have a regular schedule in mind.

Commissioners’ Vice President Ken Kiler, a Republican who represents District 2, will hold his town hall on Wednesday, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at the Coppermine Pantherplex facility (the former North Carroll High School), 1400 Panther Drive in Hampstead.

District 2 encompasses the northeastern portion of the county, including Manchester, Hampstead and Finksburg.

Kiler said during his town hall meeting he wants to “get the word out” about what is happening in county government. He has also invited DeWees, along with a representative from Carroll’s Recreation Council.

“I want to do this three or five times a year,” Kiler said.

Two other commissioners have already held town hall meetings.

District 4 Commissioner Michael Guerin held his town hall on Feb. 7 at the Mount Airy Senior Center. His district includes Mount Airy, Woodbine, Taylorsville, Winfield and parts of Gamber, Sykesville and Westminster.

Guerin, a Republican, said attendees were interested in learning about the first-time commissioner, growth, development, law enforcement and where to find information on schools and other county government topics.

The sheriff attended and spoke about law enforcement issues in the county.

“Connecting with District 4 residents is why I ran for county commissioner,” Guerin said. “I want more people to get informed and get involved in their local government. Local elections matter a great deal.”

Guerin said he plans to hold town halls every three months. Guerin’s next town hall will include members of local law enforcement and staff from the county’s new Department of Fire and EMS. It is set for May in Winfield.

“(It’s) always good to have county staff there for backup or if a particular issue comes up that they can add to,” Guerin said.

District 3 Commissioner Tom Gordon III held two town halls on the same day, March 8, both at the Westminster Senior Center. District 3 covers the central part of the county, including the City of Westminster.

“Town halls are a great way to open dialogue with residents,” Gordon said. “We can properly inform the community regarding topics of interest and concern, and highlight any ongoing or new topics of interest. It is a great opportunity to ask the community what is on their minds and answer any questions.”

Gordon, a Republican, said his town hall included 10 county government employees, as well as representatives from the sheriff’s office, the Westminster City Council and the Westminster Police Department.

“There was no singular pressing concern, however, I began the event by speaking on various topics of interest, including ag preservation, community solar, Blueprint for Education, and the budget, among others,” he said. “The sheriff’s office and Westminster representatives also gave updates on their activities.”

Gordon said he does not have another town hall planned, but he will hold additional meetings as needed or if requested by the community.