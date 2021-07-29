Carroll County Commissioner President Ed Rothstein files for reelection

Carroll County Commissioner President Ed Rothstein on Wednesday filed for re-election in the 2022 election cycle.
“From wearing a uniform for more than 30 years to now being your county commissioner, I am committed to serving the citizens of Carroll County through the values I hold: family and faith, integrity and discipline and service to others,” Rothstein said this week.
Rothstein, a District 5 Republican, has served one term so far, being elected commissioner president four years ago. In the 2018 General Election, he ran unopposed, securing 96.7% of the vote.
He currently serves on several regional boards such as the Economic Alliance of Greater Baltimore, the Governor’s Workforce Development Board and the Maryland Association of Counties, as well as local boards including the Veteran’s Advisory Council.
“I believe I am postured best to leverage partnerships between our county team and the eight municipalities in the county, along with the governor’s administration,” Rothstein said. “It’s not just about one district but the entire Carroll County community.”
He said some of the most valuable support he receives comes from his wife, Audrey, and his two kids, Emily and Sam.
Rothstein initial reason for seeking a seat on the board of commissioners was to give back to the community after seeing how citizens ”wrapped their arms” around his family when he was on multiple deployments for the U.S. Army.
Latest Carroll County News
“This would be a continuation of giving back,” he said.