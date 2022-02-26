Candidates line up for Board of Carroll County Commissioners election

Carroll County residents will vote to elect members to the Board of County Commissioners this year. So far several incumbents are preparing to run for re-election and several new faces have added their names to the ballot.
The primary election is currently planned for June 28 and the general election is on Nov. 8.
Carroll County is governed by five commissioners, each representing one of five districts that the county is split into geographically. Commissioners as a group are responsible for legislative and executive policy decisions as well as setting the tax levy and the county operating and capital budgets.
The State of Maryland is in the midst of a redistricting process, and lawsuits have been filed against the new redistricted state legislative map passed by the General Assembly, preventing county election offices to move forward to implement the local, legislative or congressional maps.
Three Republican state delegates and others are challenging the legality of the General Assembly-approved map of district boundaries for delegates and state senators. The three delegates say the maps were unfairly drawn to favor Democrats and don’t abide by Maryland constitutional guidelines.
A court challenge to Maryland’s new state legislative district map has placed the state in “uncharted territory” on whether the primary election can be held June 28 as scheduled, a state lawyer said earlier this month.
Katherine Berry, director of the Carroll County Board of Elections, said in order to accurately assign voters to precincts associated with relevant districts, all maps have to be implemented in the database at the same time. Due to the delay in implementation, candidates who file for one district may actually end up running in another. Once all maps are finalized, a new map and new precinct descriptions will be released.
So far four Republicans have filed to run for the District 1 commissioner seat in Carroll County, including Marsha Herbert of Westminster and Kenneth Kiler of Manchester, both current members of the county’s Board of Education. Others vying for the seat are Taneytown council member Joe Vigliotti and Jesse Gibson, a Westminster resident.
Berry said current members of other county boards are allowed to run for county commissioner but would be required to resign from the other board if they win the commissioner seat.
Republican Stephen Wantz has served as District 1 commissioner since December 2014. Earlier this month Wantz announced his candidacy for one of the three House of Delegates seats representing District 5 in the Maryland General Assembly.
As of Friday, Republican Dave Reese Sr. of Hampstead is the only candidate who has filed to run for commissioner in District 2. Reese recently retired after working more than 30 years in county government, most recently as the deputy director of the Department of Public Works.
Incumbent Commissioner Richard Weaver, a Republican currently representing District 2, is serving his second term. He did not immediately respond about whether he intends to run for reelection.
Republican Tom Gordon and Democrat Zach Hands, both of Westminster, have filed to run for the District 3 commissioner seat. Hands, special assistant to the state superintendent at Maryland Department of Education, is the only Democrat running for commissioner so far in Carroll County.
Incumbent Commissioner Dennis Frazier, a Republican who holds the District 3 seat, is in his second term as commissioner. In August, he also filed to run for one of the three House of Delegates seats representing District 5 in the Maryland General Assembly.
In Carroll County’s District 4 the current lineup of candidates includes four Republicans: Ray Fava of New Windsor; Michael Guerin of Mount Airy; Carl Keener of Woodbine; and Sean Shaffer of Westminster.
Incumbent Commissioner Eric Bouchat, a Republican who currently represents District 4, is serving his first term. Bouchat of Woodbine has filed to run for a House of Delegates seat in Carroll County’s delegation. Although he was required to file in his existing District 9A, he could be put into District 5 once the state’s redistricting map is finalized.
Incumbent Commissioner Ed Rothstein of Sykesville is running unopposed for his District 5 commissioner seat, as of Friday. A Republican, Rothstein is the board’s president and has represented District 5 for one term.
Candidates in the 2022 election have until March 22 to file paperwork with the State Board of Elections.
Candidates for Carroll County commissioner must be at least 21 years old and must have lived in the county for at least one year and in their district for at least six months. There is a two-term limit, with each term lasting four years.
