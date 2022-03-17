Carroll election officials release interactive map to help voters and candidates discern new boundaries before implementation

Delays in implementing a new map that changes the boundaries for commissioner representation in Carroll County and a three-week delay to the primary have both complicated campaigning this election cycle.

On Tuesday, the Maryland Court of Appeals postponed the state’s primary election from June 28 to July 19, placing it in the middle of summer vacation season and shortening the general election campaign. The court also pushed the filing deadline for candidates from March 22 to April 15. That deadline already had been extended from Feb. 22 amid legal challenges to statewide redistricting plans.

Advertisement

The state’s high court acted as a series of continuing legal challenges to Democratic-created maps have created uncertainty about what the final districts will look like in state legislative, congressional and some county council districts. Those uncertainties made it increasingly difficult for elections officials to plan.

Three Republican state delegates and others are challenging the legality of the General Assembly-approved map of district boundaries for delegates and state senators. The delegates say the maps were unfairly drawn to favor Democrats and don’t abide by Maryland constitutional guidelines.

Advertisement

Katherine Berry, director of the Carroll County Board of Elections, said in order to accurately assign voters to precincts associated with relevant districts, all maps have to be implemented in the state database at the same time. Due to the delay in implementation, some Carroll County candidates who file for one district may actually end up running in another.

The county map was approved by the Carroll County delegation, but won’t be implemented until court cases at the state level are resolved. Once all maps are finalized, a new map and new precinct descriptions will be released, she said.

Carroll County is governed by five commissioners, each representing one of five geographical districts. Commissioners as a group are responsible for legislative and executive policy decisions as well as setting the tax rate and the county operating and capital budgets.

Right now, candidates for District 1 are listed as Jesse Gibson of Westminster, Marsha Herbert of Westminster, Kenneth Kiler of Manchester and Joe Vigliotti of Taneytown, all Republicans. When the new commissioner district map is implemented, Kiler will actually be running in District 2 and Herbert will be in District 3.

Carroll County Breaking News As it happens When big news breaks, be the first to know. >

In Carroll County’s District 4 the current lineup of candidates includes four Republicans: Ray Fava of New Windsor; Michael Guerin of Mount Airy; Carl Keener of Woodbine; and Sean Shaffer of Westminster.

When the new commissioner district map is implemented, Shaffer and Fava will be running in District 1.

Other candidates whose districts will not change include Dave Reese Jr., a Hampstead Republican, in District 2; and Republican Tom Gordon of Westminster going up against the only Democratic opponent in the race, Zach Hands of Westminster, in District 3.

Incumbent Commissioner Ed Rothstein of Sykesville is running unopposed for his District 5 commissioner seat, as of Thursday. A Republican, Rothstein is the board’s president and has represented District 5 for one term.

Advertisement

To assist voters in identifying the districts that they have been placed into and to help candidates and elected officials identify the voters in relevant districts, the local board of elections released an interactive map that shows the proposed precinct lines, allows individuals to click on a precinct to easily identify their polling place. It provides a way to zoom in and out while looking at specific district sets or all districts overlaid.

The interactive map is available at https://elections.carrollcountymd.gov/Redistricting.aspx.

“Things are always subject to change because of the lawsuits, but this is to help bring redistricting visually to all interested parties and work out any concerns or issues while we still can,” Berry said.