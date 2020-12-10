Survey: 23% of Carroll County residents say they won’t get COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available

About one-quarter of Carroll countians said they won’t get a COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available according to a survey shared at a Board of Commissioners meeting Thursday that also included a health care worker being honored and a commissioner telling residents to prepare for the “darkest winter” due to the pandemic.
Maggie Kunz, Carroll County Health Department health planner, spoke to the commissioners about the Community COVID-19 Vaccine Survey that was taken by more than 10,600 people from Nov. 28 through Dec. 8. Kunz said the health department will be working on providing more information on its coronavirus webpage in the coming weeks thanks to the data collected from the survey.
More than 3,300 people, or roughly 32%, said they’d definitely get the vaccine as soon as it becomes available, while 23% said they’d definitely not take it (2,340). Nearly 20% who answered said they’d probably get the vaccine.
Those who said they wouldn’t get the vaccine, or weren’t sure, listed side effects and safety as their top reasons why. They also posed questions on the survey feedback about long-term effects and a rush to make a vaccine available, and that they didn’t trust government officials enough to go along with it.
Some people who left comments said they’d rather wait and see what happens to others before deciding. Others said they felt worried a vaccine might wind up giving them COVID-19, much like they believe a flu shot can result in a case of influenza for that person.
More than 8,400 people, or roughly 79%, who answered said they’d use their health-care provider when taking the vaccine, while about 41% (4,300 people) said they’d go to a pharmacy for their shot.
“One of the things I find most interesting about these surveys is just the comments people make,” Kunz said. “They really tell you what people want to know and what their concerns are.”
Kunz said she’s opening a second wave of the survey for those that didn’t get a chance to complete it the first time. Those interested can email her at maggie.kunz@maryland.gov.
Prior to Kunz presenting the health department’s weekly COVID-19 update, which noted last week’s record high in terms of total cases, the commissioners honored a retired school nurse.
Elizabeth Harkins, who took a break from her coronavirus testing duties at the Carroll County Agriculture Center to participate in the meeting, has totaled more than 200 volunteer hours working with the health department since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Her supervisors said she jumped at the opportunity to be on site at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mount Airy in late March, wanting to assist at one of the epicenters of the outbreak.
For that, and much more, the commissioners presented Harkins with a special proclamation Thursday in recognition for her efforts. The official document, read by Board of County Commissioners President Stephen Wantz, stated: “Beth’s response to the nursing home outbreak, when other clinical staff declined to respond for fear of contracting the disease, was seen as extremely brave.”
Ed Singer, the county’s top-ranking health official, said there weren’t many who back then offered to volunteer their services at Pleasant View. Harkins has been volunteering throughout, Singer said.
“I can’t … say enough good things about what you’re doing for the health department and for the community,” Singer said. “We’d be lost without volunteers like you.”
Harkins donned a Santa hat on top of her personal protective equipment during the meeting, and said she was grateful to the commissioners for their proclamation as adopted Dec. 10.
“This has been a really heartfelt opportunity for me to help with the community,” Harkins said. “So I thank you all for your support and the health department [for] setting up this testing site. They take very good care of us here, so we’re very appreciative of that also.”
Each commissioner thanked Harkins for her willingness to volunteer during a trying time and putting her health at risk by doing so.
“It’s a true testament to leaders who lead,” said Ed Rothstein, R-District 5. “You’ll say that it’s a team approach, but you need leaders for others to follow. And you have shown that.”
Richard Weaver, R-District 2, said Harkins and other fellow volunteers are doing what many have been afraid to do during the pandemic.
“You are what is making Carroll County great here as we continue to battle this,” said Wantz, R-District 1, who also praised the county’s ability to put together a live stream from the Ag Center.
Dennis Frazier, R-District 3, used some of his introductory comments Thursday morning to talk about Carroll last week setting a record for confirmed virus cases, and Carroll Hospital Center experiencing a high volume of coronavirus-related hospitalizations.
Frazier said while he’s glad to see vaccination plans moving forward, and encouraging people to take part when it becomes available, the vaccine itself won’t stem the current pandemic tide taking place this season.
“Some people have said this is going to be the darkest winter of our lives, and not because of sunshine,” Frazier said. “We have to keep vigilant on this. The vaccine is going to get out there, I have confidence that it will. But I really believe that not until around April or March ... are we going to see positive effects from the vaccine as a country.”