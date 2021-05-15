With half of Carroll County vaccinated, health department set for first adolescent vaccine clinic

In terms of vaccine, 49.6% of all Carroll countians have received at least one dose and 39% are fully inoculated. Older adults continue to far outpace younger people in the percentage who have been vaccinated. According to health department data, 86% of those 65 and over have been vaccinated as have 76% of those 60-64. From there it drops to 58% of those in the 50s, 55% of those in their 40s, 50% of those in their 30s, 40% of those in their 20s and 38% of those 16-19.