A rising tide for Carroll County beer makers: Brewery Fire now open, with others planning 2019 launches

Brewery Fire is the latest in what had been a slow swell of craft breweries and pubs to open in Carroll County, from the pioneering “microbrewery” at Johannsson’s Dining House in Westminster that dates back to the 1990s, to the more recent additions of Pub Dog, also in Westminster, and the Ruhlman Brewing Co. farm brewery in Hampstead. But that swell is now cresting, with three other new breweries planning to open taproom locations in the next few months, from 1623 Brewing Company, which now plans to open in Eldersburg by late October, to Flood Zone in Union Bridge and Pipe the Side in Hampstead, both of which could be open by year’s end.