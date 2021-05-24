Westminster native’s comic book comes out Wednesday

Westminster native Scott Braden’s creation Kent Menace hits the shelves this week when the 32-page comic “Kent Menace 0: The Director’s Cut” is released.
Braden, who was born and raised in Westminster and now resides in Red Lion, Pennsylvania, and artist Mike Malbrough produced the comic, which comes courtesy of American Mythology Productions. It will be available Wednesday at Gotham Comics in Westminster and Cards, Comics and Collectibles in Reisterstown as well as online at groundbreakingcomics.com, Braden said.
Kent Menace has a back story that encourages readers to think of watery depths, infernal fighting techniques, a pirate king father, and a Tritonblade imbued with the power of time travel, all leading up to an epic battle on which the fate of the world depends, according to an American Mythology Productions news release.
“We’re not trying to reinvent the wheel,” Braden told the Times in February. “We’re just trying to make a funny comic that people can look at and go ‘That’s a fun read.’”