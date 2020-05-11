'Rattle and ruckus’: Tractor trailer comes to rest in Taneytown yard after collision with van

A passenger van turned out of a liquor store parking lot into the path of a tractor trailer outside of Taneytown on Monday afternoon, colliding with the 18-wheeler and sending it into a residential yard.
Carroll County Sheriff’s Office believes alcohol was a factor, according to Lt. Brian Dayton. Charges are pending against the 49-year-old Littlestown, Pennsylvania man who drove the 2008 Ford van, he said.
The van turned left out of the parking lot, north, toward Pennsylvania, onto Francis Scott Key Highway (Md. 194), in the 5200 block, at approximately 12:45 p.m., according to Dayton, as the tractor trailer was heading south.
“The tractor trailer had no chance to stop," Dayton said.
Both drivers refused medical treatment, according to Dayton. They were the sole occupants of the vehicles.
Dayton said they were “very lucky” no one was seriously injured.
After the collision, the tractor trailer traveled off the road about 300 feet into a yard, stopping before hitting a home, Lt. Ricky Krebs of Taneytown fire company said.
David Laughman, who was home when the truck crashed into his yard, said he was downstairs when he heard the crash at about 12:42 p.m. He went outside to see if the driver was OK, which he was.
“I heard a crash, like a regular crash when somebody backs into something ... then all this rattle and ruckus — I guess that was him coming down," Laughman said.
The tractor trailer leaked diesel fuel, Dayton said, and Carroll County Hazardous Materials Team cleaned the spill.
Both vehicles sustained significant damage, Dayton said, and crews cleared the scene at about 3 p.m.