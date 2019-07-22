Street sweeper and car crash in Manchester, one victim airlifted for treatment, Md. 27 closed

A street sweeper and a Kia passenger vehicle crashed “head-on” in Manchester on Monday, bringing one rescue helicopter to the scene and closing a section of Md. 27, police say.
“One of the individuals was taken to [University of Maryland] Shock Trauma [Center] and the other was taken to Carroll Hospital," said Tim Schaeffer, public information officer for Manchester Volunteer Fire Department, which is on scene.
The crash occurred at Md. 27 and Old Fort Schoolhouse Road at approximately 11 a.m., said Maryland State Police Sgt. Todd Newill, of the Westminster barracks. He said he did not know what circumstances led to the crash. Newill also said he did not know how many people were involved.
The Maryland State Highway Administration is redirecting traffic, according to Newill. A large section of Md. 27 is closed from Old Fort Schoolhouse Road to Westminster Street. The hope is the road will be reopened no later than 2 p.m., Newill said.
