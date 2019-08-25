Motor Vehicle Collision involving an SUV and Cyclist at New Windsor Road and Stone Chapel Road in Westminster just after 10 a.m. The Cyclist was trapped under the SUV. It took crews ten minutes from time of arrival to extricate the victim. The victim was transport R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore via Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 3 Crews from Westminster, New Windsor and Union Bridge were on the scene and the Carroll County Sheriff’s office is investigating. The roads were closed for about an hour.