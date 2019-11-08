Human Services Program of Carroll County will open its Safe Haven facility as a cold weather shelter Friday, Nov. 8 and Saturday, Nov. 9, from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
The cold weather shelter, at 127 Stoner Ave. in Westminster, will then open for the regular season between Nov. 15 and April 1.
Services for guests include a hot meal, shower, laundry and a warm place to sleep. There are separate sleeping areas for men and women. All guests must be 18 years of age or older.
The National Weather Service reported flurries across Carroll on Friday morning. As of 4 p.m. Friday, the weather service’s forecast for Friday night put the low at 24 degrees in Carroll, and its forecast for Saturday night was 32 degrees.
The cold weather shelter is staffed by volunteers. Those wishing to volunteer should contact HSP at 410-857-2999, visit hspinc.org/volunteer/ or email volunteers@hspinc.org.
For updated information about the cold weather shelter, call 410-871-4877.