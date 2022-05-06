Coffey Music will close Saturday after 38 years of business in Westminster

Bob Coffey is pictured in front of his music store in Westminster Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Coffey Music is closing after 38 years of offering instruments for sale and rent and offering lessons on Westminster's Main Street. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

After four decades of musical instrument sales, rentals and lessons in Westminster, Coffey Music is shutting down Saturday.

Owner Bobby Coffey, 63, said the business will close permanently after 38 years in business this weekend.

Last month Coffey Music began a storewide sale and heavily discounted its stock of musical items. The rest will be purchased by Menchey Music Service of Hanover, Pa., a regional school music dealer with a retail store in Westminster. Menchey Music will also provide repair service to all outstanding instrument rental customers of Coffey Music.

Coffey said his store’s closing is “bittersweet.”

“I’m going to miss the people,” he said. “The outpouring love and support from all of my customers really touched me when we announced the closing.”

Coffey Music first opened on Main Street in Westminster in 1984, though not in its current location. For 12 years the store operated in the Winchester Exchange, but in late 1996, Coffey purchased the old T. W. Mather & Sons store at 31 E. Main St., and spent nearly a year gathering financing and renovating the building for the music store’s new home. The shop remained at that location, with space for merchandise sales and studios for music lessons on two floors, from late 1997 through Saturday.

Westminster Council member Tony Chiavacci, a lifelong Carroll County resident, said Coffey Music has served as a cornerstone for Main Street. Chiavacci recalled making many trips to the store over the years to purchase musical instruments such as guitars, ukuleles and a saxophone.

“The store has affected thousands of residents and there are probably hundreds, if not thousands, of musicians out there who, at some point, took lessons, got equipment or got advice from Bob and his staff,” Chiavacci said.

Coffey agreed that his store has made a lasting imprint on children and residents in Westminster and the rest of Carroll County.

“Our legacy will be community support and community outreach,” he said, recalling many past instrument demonstrations at elementary schools, to excite children about learning to play music.

“It’s been a business but it’s also been a passion for music, which is a very important part of people’s lives,” he said.

Coffey said closing the store on Saturday will be emotional, but he is excited about the future.

“Looking forward to the next chapter of my life is exciting, too, without having the stress of owning the business,” he said. “It’s going to be tearful just realizing that this is the end of a chapter, but [I have] a lot of good reflections and a lot of great memories.”