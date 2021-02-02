Community Media Center airing programs celebrating Carroll County’s African-American community throughout February

February is Black History Month and the Community Media Center (CMC) is celebrating the rich heritage and achievements of Carroll County’s African-American community by featuring a variety of programming on cable channel HD 1086 and on channel 19 throughout the month of February. For more information visit www.carrollmediacenter.org/black-history-month.
According to a CMC news release, some of the programs featured in February include:
· Carroll’s African American Soldiers and Sailors in the Civil War. Carroll County contributed a large number of its free and enslaved African American men to fight for the Union during the Civil War. Mimi Ashcraft explores the stories of these men, the challenges they faced in segregated military service, the battles in which they fought, and their families’ efforts for pensions after the war ended.
· The Rock of Our Ancestors. This CMC-produced documentary explores the origins, history and impact of Carroll County’s small, African American churches. Carroll County’s houses of worship have not only served as a source of strength and comfort, but also have been vessels of history; some tracing their roots back over 100 years.
· In Search of Helen from Two Locks. Join Jack McBride White, author of In Carrie’s Footprints as he discusses his latest book with Helen’s son Sidney Starliper. This program is sponsored by a collaboration with Sykesville’s Gate House Museum, Community Media Center, and Carroll County Public Library.
· A Tribute to Rep. John R. Lewis. Presented by the Carroll County NAACP. Rep. John R. Lewis speaks at the 31st annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast, Jan. 15, 2007. Lewis recounts a number of stories from his history growing up in Alabama, to the civil rights movement and his work with the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. Lewis died July 17.
· Our Country Tis of Thee? Dr. Danice Brown presentation from the 2020 Carroll Citizens for Racial Equality Bridging the Gap Virtual Conference.
· The March on Washington. This CMC documentary, produced in partnership with the Carroll County NAACP, features local residents who were part of the historic event on Aug. 28, 1963. Residents share their stories and memories of how this event helped usher in a new age of civil rights and liberties.
· African American Trailblazers series. Produced by the CMC in partnership with the Carroll County NAACP, this collection of programs is a compilation of interviews with local individuals who were pioneers in a variety of fields such as Community Action, Education, Politics and Sports.
· Robert Moton School - The Hope of a Community. This one-hour documentary, produced by CMC Member, Patricia Mack-Preston, features local residents who attended the Robert Moton High School.
In addition, the Community Media Center will broadcast a variety of interviews from the Carroll County History Project’s vast archive of oral histories. Interested residents can explore the Carroll County History Project’s oral history collection online at www.CarrollHistory.org.
