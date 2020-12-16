Carroll County braces for winter storm; county government closes at noon

Carroll County Government offices are closing Wednesday at noon as a wintry mix hits most of the state.
Snow is expected to fall in the Baltimore region in a storm Wednesday that could bring as much as 8 inches in Carroll County, according to the latest from the National Weather Service.
The Resource Recovery Park (Northern Landfill) is also closing at noon Wednesday. There will be a possible delayed reopening on Dec. 17, which will be evaluated at a later time. A county government news alert said to check for updates on Thursday before visiting the landfill site.
The Carroll Transit System and Trailblazer system are closed Wednesday. Thursday’s operational schedule will also be evaluated as soon as possible, according to the news alert.
Carroll County Public Library is also closing at noon Wednesday because of the inclement weather.
