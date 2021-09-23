xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Carroll County Public Schools closed Thursday due to hazardous road conditions

By
Carroll County Times
Sep 23, 2021 8:31 AM

Carroll County Public Schools are closed Thursday due to inclement weather, officials said.

The school system initially announced a two-hour delay before choosing around 8 a.m. to close entirely because of hazardous road conditions.

Advertisement

Carroll County government listed more than 10 roads closed because of flooding or downed trees Thursday morning.

Carroll County experienced severe storms and significant rain Wednesday evening and Thursday morning. The National Weather Service issued a flood warning at 7:40 a.m. for Carroll and east central Frederick counties. It remains in effect until 11:45 a.m.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Carroll County News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement