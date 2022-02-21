xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Westminster officials approve new contract for repairs to city’s iconic clock tower

By
Carroll County Times
Feb 21, 2022 6:00 AM

Westminster’s iconic clock tower at 66 E. Main St., is in desperate need of restoration due to structural issues caused by water penetration, and city officials have approved a new contract to begin design and engineering work.

“It’s symbolic … it really represents a part of the historic downtown section of Main Street in the city, so I think it’s really important that we preserve the clock tower for the future,” Mayor Mona Becker said.

Advertisement
The clock tower on the old firehouse building at 66 East Main Street in Westminster is pictured Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
The clock tower on the old firehouse building at 66 East Main Street in Westminster is pictured Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

The city leases the 30-foot clock tower and is responsible for the maintenance of the clock mechanism. Located atop the three-story building that once served as the city’s firehouse, it was dedicated in November 1896. It features tan brick masonry, architectural wood elements, wood-framed windows and a hexagonal roof with slate coverings.

The old structure has a complicated history, and was even considered for demolition by a previous city administration, according to Director of Public Works Jeffrey Glass.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In 2010, Precision Repair, a timepiece restoration company, replaced the cedar clock hands with powder-coated aluminum hands and added stainless steel counterweights. In May 2018, the city approved a contract with Engineering and Technical Consultants of Columbia to shore up the tower, and one month later vandals gained access to the structure. According to a June 2018 report from the Westminster Police Department, two of the clock tower’s finials were destroyed, two windows were smashed and a railing was damaged.

[More Maryland news] Work starts to put the luster in Penn Station

On Monday, the council approved a new contract for $52,300 with Engineering and Technical Consultants for design and engineering for the restoration project.

Despite its issues, the clock tower is an iconic figure to the City of Westminster and its residents, Becker said.

The estimated total cost of the clock tower rehabilitation project is between $400,000-$500,000, according to Westminster council member Daniel Hoff.

Advertisement

“It’s an important project to move forward … a big investment, but it’s a very iconic symbol for downtown Westminster,” Hoff said.

Last month Gov. Larry Hogan included $200,000 for the clock tower project in his proposed $85 million capital budget.

Latest Carroll County News

Hoff said the inclusion represents “a tremendous amount of help from the state,” adding that “it has to get all the way through the General Assembly, but there’s been no indication that it’s going to be an issue … we expect to get a final word on that in April.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Carroll County News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement