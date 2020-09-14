Sykesville woman competes for ‘Ms. Health & Fitness’ title, finishes top 5 in her group

“Things they said I wouldn’t be able to do, I’m able to do now,” Paris said. “Cancer runs in my family, and I’ve been able to fight it [off] so far. My mom died from breast cancer, and almost all of my aunts have died from some type of cancer. My dad has COPD [chronic obstructive pulmonary disease], so I think fitness has helped me beat a lot of genetic illnesses that I wouldn’t have been able to beat otherwise.”