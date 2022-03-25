Carroll County commissioners approve second round of state rental assistance funds, now with less restrictive eligibility criteria

Carroll County residents who are struggling to pay their rent due to the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible to receive state dollars to help prevent eviction.

At Thursday’s Board of County Commissioners meeting Carroll County’s Department of Citizen Services requested permission to submit an application to the state’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program and to add one full-time grant contingent position to handle the program locally. The commissioners unanimously approved the request.

Advertisement

“You’re all very familiar with this program, as we’ve come before you before to speak to how we were supporting residents in Carroll County who have fallen behind in their rent as a result or in relation to COVID,” said Celene Steckel, director of citizen services. “This is round two of funding.”

The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development has made available to Carroll County up to $2,931,482 for rental assistance, designating 10% of the award ($293,148.20) for housing stability services and administration of the project. These funds are intended to address eviction prevention, including rental arrears, utility assistance, prospective rental payments, and housing stability assistance for residents of Carroll County.

Advertisement

The funds are available through September 2025.

Steckel said this round involves different eligibility criteria.

“This round of funding is a little bit less restrictive in the fact people just need to show they have rental arrears during the time of COVID,” rather than tying loss in revenue back to COVID, Steckel said.

She said after a moratorium was lifted earlier this month on failure to pay rent cases, the department has seen a significant uptick in residents needing help.

Danielle Yates, bureau chief of housing, said to date the department has provided $2.3 million in assistance to 314 households to help pay rent and utility costs.

Carroll County Breaking News As it happens When big news breaks, be the first to know. >

“Housing disability coordinators assisted over 40 active failure to pay rent cases where we’ve been able to deter [eviction] and keep those families housed,” she said. “We are seeing more families that are applying for ERAP funding that cannot take that hardship and relate it back to COVID. We’ve had a little bit over 80 denials since December and this [additional funding] will allow us to help those families we had to deny.”

Steckel also requested from commissioners permission to hire an additional full-time, grant-contingent housing stability position in the county.

“We know we are going to see an uptick in those applications coming through and also in those who will qualify to process through these funds,” she said.

Advertisement

“Is there any particular group getting hit worst with evictions?” Commissioner Eric Bouchat, a Republican representing District 4, asked.

Yates said now the department is seeing “an even spread” of applications across all demographics.

Those at or below 80% of the area median income are eligible, with priority for those at 50% or below AMI. In addition, those in Census tracts in the top 25% for eviction risk will also receive targeted outreach and priority. Specifically, Census tracts in ZIP codes 21074, 21102, 21787, 21771, 21784, 21157 and 21158 are considered at high risk for evictions and rental arrears, according to meeting documents.