“Law Enforcement has changed a lot over the years and you all are expected to do all kinds of things you were never expected to be in the past," Singer continued. “Our CIT-trained officers are able to keep themselves and individuals with behavioral health issues safe by employing the training you all have learned this week. Not only are you all able to assess when someone is a danger to themselves or others and emergency petition them when needed, but you are able to prevent unnecessary arrests and hospitalizations. Last year CIT officers in Carroll County were able to keep almost 200 people with behavioral health issues out of jail and/or the hospital. …