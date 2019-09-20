Carroll school system will hear public feedback on construction and renovation budget

The Carroll County Board of Education will hear community feedback on the budgets for upcoming construction and renovation projects at a public hearing Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The hearing will take place in the Board of Education offices, at 125 N. Court St. in Westminster. The documents under review are the proposed fiscal year 2021 Capital Budget and the FY22-FY26 Capital Improvement Program (CIP) budget request.
The capital budget “funds the construction of new school facilities, the construction of additions, the renovation of existing schools, and the replacement of major building systems,” according to the school system definition provided on its website.
These planning documents are submitted annually to the state and the county, who split the majority of funding for local school districts. After community feedback, CCPS staff will present the documents for approval to the Board of Education during its meeting Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 5 p.m.
Projects included in the capital budget go on to become part of the legally adopted budgets for the state and county. The CIP, which summarizes long-term plans for the following five years, is not legally binding and is subject to more changes, according to a letter from Superintendent Steve Lockard included with the documents.
The capital budget and CIP move on to divisions of the county and the state after they are approved by the Board of Education. The processes culminate in the final budget approvals before the start of each financial year on July 1.
In the proposed capital budget request as of the September Board of Education meeting, the total request in financial year 2021 was $59,246,000 total, broken into $36,745,000 at the county level and $22,501,000 at the state level.
The budget request for financial year 2021 includes six projects ranked for the highest priority based on factors including safety, maintaining operations, accommodating instructional programs and increasing efficiency.
The Career and Technology Center addition/renovation project was the largest share, at $36,036,000 total for 2021. This broke down into $15 million from the state and $21 million locally. The whole project is planned at about $67.6 million total, so more funding will be requested from the state for fiscal years 2022 and 2023.
An HVAC replacement at Spring Garden Elementary School comes with a $3.16 million request. Roof replacements are $2.55 million at Winfield Elementary and $2.03 million at Spring Garden Elementary. Window replacement projects at South Carroll and Westminster high schools are each a $1.57 million request.
In the CIP, which summarizes future plans from financial year 2022 to 2026, the East Middle School replacement project is included. When school board members first discussed this year’s plan at their September meeting, they were considering two possible sites for the project. After a conflict with Westminster city water policies posed unexpected challenges to one of the sites, the board plans to vote at their October meeting whether they should go ahead with specifying the site in this year’s CIP.
Another possible addition to this long-term plan was an addition to Robert Moton Elementary School to expand the Behavioral Education Support Team (BEST) program. A funding request is proposed for FY22.
A vehicle replacement project is also a new possible addition. Vehicle replacement has been addressed under the school system’s operating budget, but the system is finding that that practice is no longer sustainable. What that project could look like in terms of timeline and cost is still to be determined if the board votes to include that item.
The FY21 capital budget and CIP request are available as part of the agenda for the Board of Education’s Sept. 11 meeting. It can be found at carrollk12.org under “Board of Education” and “Agendas and Doccuments.”
For those who cannot attend in person and wish to comment, a comment form is available at www.carrollk12.org/boe/Pages/Feedback.aspx, or comments can be mailed to the Superintendent’s Office, Carroll County Public Schools, 125 North Court Street, Westminster, MD 21157.