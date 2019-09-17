Free chronic conditions workshop on living healthy available through Bureau of Aging and Disabilities

It’s not too late to join the Carroll County Bureau of Aging and Disabilities latest Living Healthy, Living Well workshops for people with chronic health conditions.
These free, six-week workshops use a curriculum originally developed at Stanford University to support people dealing with chronic conditions such as diabetes and arthritis, as well as chronic pain, according to a bureau media release
The first of the two series kicked off Friday Sept. 13 at Brightview Westminster Ridge, but Program Coordinator Leslie Wagner said people can still join in and benefit from the remaining five weeks if they register before Friday Sept. 20. That series will be held from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. every Friday through Dec. 6, and Brightview is located at 505 High Acre Drive, Westminster.
The second workshop will be held 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday from Sept. 25 through Dec. 18 at the Carroll County Health Department, 290 S. Center St., Westminster.
Although the workshops are free, those interested need to register by calling Wagner at 410-386-3818 or sending email to LivingHealthy@carrollcountymd.gov. More information is available on the Bureau of Aging and Disabilities website at https://www.carrollcountymd.gov.