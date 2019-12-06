xml:space="preserve">
As his mother Lori Krenzer, left, looks on, Jason Mills 10, handles the family's Christmas tree at Showvaker's Quality Evergreens in Manchester Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. The Krenzers, of Gambrills, have been coming to Showvaker's since 2013 to cut their own Christmas tree.
Throughout Carroll County, multiple farms offer patrons the opportunity to cut down their own Christmas tree for the holidays.

Not sure where to go to get a pine, fir or spruce? Check this list for everything you need to know about tree farms throughout the county.

Showvaker’s Quality Evergreens

Showvaker’s Quality Evergreens opened Nov. 29 for the Christmas tree season.

Location: 2020 Garrett Road, Manchester

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, and noon to 5 p.m. on weekdays

Trees on the farm vary from $25 to $300. Staff is happy to assist, but the trees in the field are intended for customers to cut and move and staff might not be available. Dogs are allowed but must be leashed. Pre-cut trees are also available.

For more information: www.qualityevergreens.net or 410-374-1499

Hirt Tree Farm

Hirt Tree Farm will be open until Dec. 23.

Location: 917 Arnold Road, Westminster

Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day of the week

Any size of cut white pines are $60, and spruces and firs vary from $60 to $95. The farm only accepts cash or checks, not credit cards. Saws are provided, but you can bring your own. Trees range from 4 to 17 feet tall, with pre-cut Fraser firs from 6 to 8 feet tall available. Wreaths and bunches of holly are also available.

For more information: https://hirttreefarm.wordpress.com/ or 410-876-8839

Otterdale View Christmas Tree Farm

Otterdale View Christmas Tree Farm will be open until Dec. 15.

Location: 4364 Middleburg Road, Union Bridge

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays

All trees, which include pines, firs and spruces, are $60. The farm only accepts cash, checks and credit cards. They have no large trees available. Pets must be leashed. The farm has a “choose and cut” Christmas tree operation and offer handmade wreaths, garlands and more.

For more information: http://www.otterdaleview.com or 410-775-0176

Worker Jose Garcia ties a Christmas tree on to the roof of the Krenzer family car as mom Lori, left, and Brandon Krenzer, 15, look on at Showvaker's Quality Evergreens in Manchester Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. The Krenzers, of Gambrills, have been coming to Showvaker's since 2013 to cut their own Christmas tree.
Pine Valley Farms

Location: 1150 Fannie Dorsey Road, Sykesville

Hours: Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Fridays through Sundays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The farm offers blue spruces and at least six different firs. This is the farm’s 42nd holiday season. Their Fraser firs should be sold out by Dec. 7. The farm provides hand saws and tree carts. Family dogs of the family are allowed but must remain leashed. Prices for trees range from $60 to $170.

For more information: http://pinevalleyfarms.com/ 410-795-8314

Putnam Christmas Tree Farm

Putnam Christmas Tree Farm opened Black Friday and will remain open on weekends until Christmas.

Location: 316 East Nicodemus Road, Westminster

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The farm only has Douglas fir trees, offer saws but you can bring your own. Dogs are allowed as long as they are leashed. Trees are $45

For more information: www.putmantreefarm.com 443-244-7972

Sewell’s Farm

Sewell’s Farm opened Nov. 23 for the Christmas tree season.

Location: 3400 Harney Road, Taneytown

Hours: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily

Tree prices start at $50. Dogs are not allowed at the farm, but there is a dog-walking area for them. Some pre-cut trees ranging from 4 to 16 feet are available. The farm also offers plain or decorated wreaths, garland, window swags and table arrangements, along with other items in their gift store.

For more information: www.sewellsfarm.com or 410-756-4397

Zepp’s Tree Farm

Zepp’s Tree Farm will be open for the season until Dec. 24.

Location: 2814 Old Westminster Road, Westminster

Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Balled and burlap trees are available in different sizes and varieties, including Douglas fir, Norway spruce, blue spruce, white pine, Concolor fir and Canaan fir. Trees are $65 up to 7.5 feet or $85 for those 8 feet or taller. Only checks and cash are accepted.

For more information: www.facebook.com/zeppstreefarm/ or 410-857-1016

Thomas Tree Farm

Thomas Tree Farm opened for the Christmas season Nov. 25.

Location: 3501 Hanover Pike, Manchester

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

The farm offers the opportunity for customers to buy pre-cut trees or cut their own.

For more information: http://www.thomastreefarm.com/ or 410-374-9538

