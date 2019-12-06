Throughout Carroll County, multiple farms offer patrons the opportunity to cut down their own Christmas tree for the holidays.
Not sure where to go to get a pine, fir or spruce? Check this list for everything you need to know about tree farms throughout the county.
Showvaker’s Quality Evergreens
Showvaker’s Quality Evergreens opened Nov. 29 for the Christmas tree season.
Location: 2020 Garrett Road, Manchester
Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, and noon to 5 p.m. on weekdays
Trees on the farm vary from $25 to $300. Staff is happy to assist, but the trees in the field are intended for customers to cut and move and staff might not be available. Dogs are allowed but must be leashed. Pre-cut trees are also available.
For more information: www.qualityevergreens.net or 410-374-1499
Hirt Tree Farm
Hirt Tree Farm will be open until Dec. 23.
Location: 917 Arnold Road, Westminster
Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day of the week
Any size of cut white pines are $60, and spruces and firs vary from $60 to $95. The farm only accepts cash or checks, not credit cards. Saws are provided, but you can bring your own. Trees range from 4 to 17 feet tall, with pre-cut Fraser firs from 6 to 8 feet tall available. Wreaths and bunches of holly are also available.
For more information: https://hirttreefarm.wordpress.com/ or 410-876-8839
Otterdale View Christmas Tree Farm
Otterdale View Christmas Tree Farm will be open until Dec. 15.
Location: 4364 Middleburg Road, Union Bridge
Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays
All trees, which include pines, firs and spruces, are $60. The farm only accepts cash, checks and credit cards. They have no large trees available. Pets must be leashed. The farm has a “choose and cut” Christmas tree operation and offer handmade wreaths, garlands and more.
For more information: http://www.otterdaleview.com or 410-775-0176
Pine Valley Farms
Location: 1150 Fannie Dorsey Road, Sykesville
Hours: Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Fridays through Sundays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The farm offers blue spruces and at least six different firs. This is the farm’s 42nd holiday season. Their Fraser firs should be sold out by Dec. 7. The farm provides hand saws and tree carts. Family dogs of the family are allowed but must remain leashed. Prices for trees range from $60 to $170.
For more information: http://pinevalleyfarms.com/ 410-795-8314
Putnam Christmas Tree Farm
Putnam Christmas Tree Farm opened Black Friday and will remain open on weekends until Christmas.
Location: 316 East Nicodemus Road, Westminster
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The farm only has Douglas fir trees, offer saws but you can bring your own. Dogs are allowed as long as they are leashed. Trees are $45
For more information: www.putmantreefarm.com 443-244-7972
Sewell’s Farm
Sewell’s Farm opened Nov. 23 for the Christmas tree season.
Location: 3400 Harney Road, Taneytown
Hours: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily
Tree prices start at $50. Dogs are not allowed at the farm, but there is a dog-walking area for them. Some pre-cut trees ranging from 4 to 16 feet are available. The farm also offers plain or decorated wreaths, garland, window swags and table arrangements, along with other items in their gift store.
For more information: www.sewellsfarm.com or 410-756-4397
Zepp’s Tree Farm
Zepp’s Tree Farm will be open for the season until Dec. 24.
Location: 2814 Old Westminster Road, Westminster
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays
Balled and burlap trees are available in different sizes and varieties, including Douglas fir, Norway spruce, blue spruce, white pine, Concolor fir and Canaan fir. Trees are $65 up to 7.5 feet or $85 for those 8 feet or taller. Only checks and cash are accepted.
For more information: www.facebook.com/zeppstreefarm/ or 410-857-1016
Thomas Tree Farm
Thomas Tree Farm opened for the Christmas season Nov. 25.
Location: 3501 Hanover Pike, Manchester
Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily
The farm offers the opportunity for customers to buy pre-cut trees or cut their own.
For more information: http://www.thomastreefarm.com/ or 410-374-9538