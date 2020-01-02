The 2019 holiday season is now behind us, and with that realization comes a bit of cleaning up.
If you still have an evergreen decorated in your home, you can get it collected at your curb at particular times — but make sure to take down any ornaments, garland and toppers first.
Check the following list for specific instructions based on each Carroll County municipality.
Hampstead: Trees will be picked up on Jan. 6 and 13, the first two Mondays after New Year’s Day. All decorations and trimmings must be removed beforehand.
Residents should place trees curbside the Sunday evening before pickup.
Manchester: Trees will be picked up on Jan. 8 and 15. Residents are asked to remove all decorations from the tree, including the tree stand.
Mount Airy: Trees will be picked up on Jan. 11.
Christmas trees must be stripped of all decorations and lights, and placed on the curb no later than 6 a.m.
New Windsor: Trees will be picked up on Jan. 8, 15 and 22.
Christmas trees must be stripped of all decorations and lights, and must be on the curb no later than 7 a.m.
Sykesville: Trees will be picked up on Jan. 14-15 and Jan. 21-22.
All trees must be stripped of lights and decorations. The town recommends putting the trees on the curb the night before pickup.
Taneytown: Trees will be picked up during a one-day event Saturday, Jan. 11.
Residents should remove all decorations, plastic bags and tree stands from the tree, and place it on the curb before 5 a.m.
Yard waste and loose pine branches will not be collected.
Union Bridge: The town does not hold a Christmas tree pickup.
A local nonprofit called Dream Big has done the Christmas tree pickup for the past couple of years but have not said if they will do it this year or not, according to Union Bridge Mayor Perry Jones.
Westminster: The city will collect Christmas trees curbside following the bulk trash collection schedule.
Residents are required to call in and schedule a pickup to 410-848-9077. The complete schedule is available on the city website at www.westminstermd.gov.
Any time before March 31, trees can also be dropped off next to the dumpster at the Westminster Skate Park at the corner of Tuc Road and Locust Street, behind City Hall.