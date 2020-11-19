Hampstead going forward with tree lighting, other holiday celebrations

COVID-19 mitigation measures will alter the town of Hampstead’s various holiday celebrations, but the celebrations will go forward with the annual tree lighting Friday, Hallmark in Hampstead on Saturday and a Candy Cane Lane on Main contest beginning as well.
Due to the current restrictions, Hampstead’s Tree Lighting event on Nov. 20 will look a little different, according to a news release from the town. With schools unable to participate, the North Carroll Cooperative Parish Choir will stand in for them and begin a vocal performance in front of the War Memorial at 6:40 p.m. The Live Nativity Scene that is sponsored by Crossroads Church will take place as usual and be on display in front of Matthew’s Tire beginning at 6:30 p.m. through 8:30 p.m. Santa Claus will leave the Hampstead fire hourse 7 p.m. and arrive at the War Memorial for the tree lighting ceremony. The town encourages waving to Santa from Main Street as usual along the route from the fire house, but, due to COVID-19 restrictions, Santa will not be able to see children in his house. He will be waving from the front of the War Memorial.
The town encourages motorists to drive around the Black Rock Road jug handle before turning right on Main Street to view the park display. While there is a focus on making this event more of a drive-through experience, there is an opportunity to take a walk on what the release termed “our beautiful new sidewalks” to view the decorations up close, maintaining a social distance.
Another event that has become a part of the tradition, the Christmas Farmers Market, had to be canceled due to the current safety regulations.
The Hampstead Merchants Association will be hosting its third Hallmark in Hampstead event on Saturday, Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Merchants throughout the town will be participating and there are opportunities for giveaways and prizes. Additional information can be found at www.hampsteadmerchants.net.
The town is also encouraging residents and businesses located in the Main Street Revitalization area (northern railroad tracks to southern railroad tracks) to decorate their homes and store fronts for the holiday season. There is a chance to win prizes in our first ever, Candy Cane Lane on Main decorating contest. Those interested in participating in this contest should reach out to Town Hall for a candy cane sign and additional information. The contest will run through the final week of December. The Town will post photos on Facebook to allow the public to help pick the top displays.
“While COVID restrictions have forced our hand a bit, we feel it is important to carry on this Town tradition,” Mayor Chris Nevin is quoted as saying in the release. “Being outside and maintaining social distancing will allow us to hold this event safely and provide everyone some much needed holiday cheer.”