Hampstead going forward with tree lighting, other holiday celebrations

Due to the current restrictions, Hampstead’s Tree Lighting event on Nov. 20 will look a little different, according to a news release from the town. With schools unable to participate, the North Carroll Cooperative Parish Choir will stand in for them and begin a vocal performance in front of the War Memorial at 6:40 p.m. The Live Nativity Scene that is sponsored by Crossroads Church will take place as usual and be on display in front of Matthew’s Tire beginning at 6:30 p.m. through 8:30 p.m. Santa Claus will leave the Hampstead fire hourse 7 p.m. and arrive at the War Memorial for the tree lighting ceremony. The town encourages waving to Santa from Main Street as usual along the route from the fire house, but, due to COVID-19 restrictions, Santa will not be able to see children in his house. He will be waving from the front of the War Memorial.