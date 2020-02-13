In southern Carroll County, Valentine’s Day weekend revolves around chocolate

According to Main Street Merchant Chair Jane Linde, Branches of Yoga and A Likely Story will have Nutella hot cocoa, Revive and Company will be offering a cocoa fixings bar, Tri Sport Junction will offer plain and spiked hot cocoa, firehouse creamery will add a little ice cream to its hot cocoa, the Vine on Main will spike cocoa with their ELS chocolate, coffee and chocolate mint wines and discount bottles of wine, Pin it Up Acupuncture is offering a discount on community acupuncture, Market Tavern with have Rumchata hot cocoa and discounts for those who show their mug or ticket, Samsara will have marshmallows for hot cocoa and discounted aromatherapy pillows and Norwood Ice Cream will have their handcrafted cocoa and marshmallow bar with dairy and non-dairy options available.