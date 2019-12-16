Q: The city and the police department had to deal with some difficult times with the indictment and resignation of former Chief Tyler. Independent investigations have cleared you and the rest of the department of any wrongdoing. But is there anything you can tell people in Taneytown who may still feel uncertain, or as if trust has been broken, to reassure them the department is serving in their best interests? Are there steps you have taken to right the ship, so to speak, in your time as acting chief that people should know about?