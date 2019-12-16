After 17 years at the Taneytown Police Department, most recently at the rank of lieutenant, Jason Etzler has been elevated to the position of chief.
Etzler served as acting chief after former Chief William Tyler was placed on leave in January after a federal investigation into Tyler on machine gun charges. Tyler would later resign and plead guilty to the charges.
And so when Tyler was sworn into office in August, he brought with him both a history of serving the community and a desire to turn the page from the recent past, guiding the department into the future.
The Times recently caught up with Etzler to learn more about his plans, his career in law enforcement and his work serving the people of Taneytown.
Q: You were officially sworn in as chief of the Taneytown Police Department on Tuesday, Aug. 13. Congratulations! How does it feel?
A: Thank you. We all strive to reach a certain point in our career in order to reach a pinnacle of success in our profession. Seventeen years ago, when I began my career, I had no idea whether or not I would be the chief someday but have always strived towards that goal, and it feels good to have accomplished that.
Q: You’ve had a long career at Taneytown leading up to this new role. When and how did you first come on board as a Taneytown cop, and what made you decide law enforcement was the career for you?
A: I started my career with the Taneytown Police Department as a recruit in the academy in August of 2002. I attended the academy at age 30, a little later than the norm for starting a law enforcement career. Law enforcement was what I had always wanted to do, and when the opportunity arose to get hired by the department and attend the academy, I took it.
I worked many different jobs prior to starting my law enforcement career, never finding one that completely satisfied me. I think my motivation for starting a law enforcement career a little later in life came from always wanting to work in a profession that I could be proud of and where I could help make an impact in my community. The idea of working in a profession where you came to work every day not knowing what to expect also attracted me to law enforcement.
Q: The city and the police department had to deal with some difficult times with the indictment and resignation of former Chief Tyler. Independent investigations have cleared you and the rest of the department of any wrongdoing. But is there anything you can tell people in Taneytown who may still feel uncertain, or as if trust has been broken, to reassure them the department is serving in their best interests? Are there steps you have taken to right the ship, so to speak, in your time as acting chief that people should know about?
A: Yes, we have had some difficult times. I can assure you that we are taking the corrective actions needed. I would like the citizens of Taneytown to know that the department is moving forward with very dedicated personnel that always have their best interest in mind.
We have taken many steps to improve the operational aspects of the department and will continue to do so. Of course, there are always other changes to be made, and we will consistently address those changes when appropriate to do so.
Q: What do you see as the challenges unique to the Taneytown Police Department going forward, not just in terms of putting a difficult episode in the past and rebuilding trust, but in the sense of the challenges of community policing in Taneytown broadly defined? And do you have a particular vision for the future to meet those challenges, or any programs you are excited about kicking off, expanding or implementing?
A: Community policing is always a challenge, but we consistently need the support of the community to enhance our efforts in a lot of things we do. Trust plays a very important part in community relations. We invite the community to get involved and help with our goal of continuing to make Taneytown a safe and vibrant community.
I would say my vision for the future is through setting goals for myself and the department as a whole. We are committed to the community to deliver the best service possible. We will strive to strengthen community relationships and public trust. I believe we can accomplish this by employee development, self-discipline and strong leadership.
Q: After 17 years on the force, you have to have seen some of the best, and worst, of life in Taneytown. What do you love about that working there? What has kept you coming back to serve the people of this particular city year after year?
A: I love working here because I am able to directly see and hear about the good things we do for the community on a daily basis. Having grown up in Taneytown, with no plans of leaving, I thoroughly enjoy serving not only the citizens of this community, but also family and friends.