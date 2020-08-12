Idea of charter government is revived, with 2 Carroll County commissioners arguing in favor but no vote held

Last week, Bouchat argued the coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the importance of why charter government would be the better for the county. Frazier also advocated for charter, voicing frustration over being dependent on those who work in Annapolis to produce change on Carroll’s behalf. Commissioner Stephen Wantz, R-District 1, stood strongly opposed to charter at the current time, citing concerns over the pandemic, but said he could see Carroll transitioning to another form of government one day. Commissioners Ed Rothstein, R-District 5, and Richard Weaver, R-District 2, did not firmly place their full support in one side or the other.