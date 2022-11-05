Mount Airy Town Council debates changing town charter to shift mayor’s powers to town administrator

The Mount Airy Town Council is debating changes to its governing charter that, if enacted, would shift certain duties of the mayor to the town administrator.

The council is working on several charter amendments that are at various stages in the process. But there are two — Charter Amendment Resolution 2022-2 and Charter Amendment Resolution 2022-3 — that if enacted could lessen the powers of the mayor.

These two amendments were introduced before the May 2021 mayoral election, when Mayor Patrick Rockinberg won reelection. Rockinberg died in August 2021; he served as mayor for more than 11 years.

Current Mayor Larry Hushour was voted into office in November 2021, after defeating current Councilwoman Pamela Reed, in a special election to replace Rockinberg.

Hushour said this week that he hoped the town council would reject the charter amendments, as they come “very close to nullifying the position of mayor.”

Mayor of Mount Airy, Larry Hushour, in his town hall office, Friday, November 4, 2022. (Paul W. Gillespie/Carroll County Times)

“I was and am willing to tweak the charter where needed,” he said, “but it seems some on the council are looking for much broader changes.”

Hushour said he would like town residents to be more involved in the process of amending the charter if they wish, instead of the town council.

“My hope is the council rejects amendments 2022-3 and 2022-2 so that we may move forward under the current charter working together on the important issues the town faces, such as growth and development, a permanent station for our police department, renovation of the Flat Iron building, economic development and enhancements to the senior center/library.

Resolution 2022-2 would coordinate the roles of the mayor and town administrator in the handling of the town’s finances, budgets, purchasing and expenditures.

The mayor has served as the chief financial officer of the town, and consults with the town administrator regarding town finances.

The town created the town administrator position in 2006. The position currently reports directly to the mayor and oversees multiple departments including community planning, engineering, parks, public works and the town police. The town administrator is responsible for oversight of town programs and facilitation of municipal services through existing departments.

If approved, amendment 2022-2 would make the town administrator the chief financial officer, responsible for financial administration of the town government and preparation of the budget for the mayor to submit to the council. The town administrator would also take over from the mayor approving all purchases and be the only person able to authorize the use of the town credit card. The administrator would issue and sign all checks for payment of salaries or other municipal obligations. Currently, the mayor has those powers.

“While the mayor maintains the title of (chief executive officer), and supervises the (chief financial officer), there are several limitations placed on the mayor’s role,” Hushour stated. “I feel this sets up a conflict if the council and the mayor are not aligned on an expense. Despite the mayor being the CEO, the council might be able to bypass the executive and go straight to the town administrator for the expenditure.”

Resolution 2021-3 deals with the duties of the town administrator, council and mayor, with respect to hiring, firing and appointments.

If enacted, the mayor would no longer appoint the town administrator, but instead would nominate a town administrator, chief of police, and individuals for advisory commissions, committees, boards and task forces.

“One of the most concerning issues to me is the removal of the mayor’s appointment authority,” Hushour stated. “As drafted, this version states the mayor ‘nominates’ persons to all positions, including volunteer commissions, such as the Planning Commission. It is not the council’s job to evaluate the judgment of my appointments. It is their function to ensure my appointment meets the existing qualifications. The people voted for me to make those appointments. If I do not choose wisely, the citizens will vote me out.”

With the amendments, the mayor would no longer have the authority to appoint a town attorney with the advice and consent of the council. If enacted, the council would appoint a town attorney.

Reed stated in an email that the charter amendments have nothing to do with a specific person, but instead are changes to restructure the town’s government, “to the benefit of the community.”

Councilmember Stephen Domotor stated in an email that he viewed the charter amendment process as an opportunity to improve the town’s framework of governing for the benefit of town residents.

“My interests center on ensuring its effectiveness and accountability, with appropriate checks and balances that include keeping political influence from entering day-to-day town decision-making and staff operations, and inclusion of protections for employees,” Domotor stated. “I believe it’s important to continually improve, drawing on lessons learned from our own previous government experiences, the structure of government within other Maryland municipalities, and from the Maryland Municipal League.

“Many ... other municipalities ... increasingly employ a hybrid structure that includes the effective utilization of a town manager or administrator,” he stated. “Strengthening this approach within Mount Airy would address the interest areas noted above.”

Hushour continues to have his concerns, something he posts about regularly on social media.

“There seems to be an effort here to remove the mayor from the hiring process as well as the removal of employees,” he stated. “Again, the mayor remains the CEO, but would no longer have the opportunity to be involved in these decisions until after the fact.”

If the two amendments pass the council, Hushour said he would have to take action.

“If 2021-3, or 2022-2 pass, I will regrettably need to exercise the process of taking either or both of them to referendum and have them placed on the ballot so the people may decide,” he said. “I believe the people elected me to serve as mayor in the same capacity as the many mayors who served prior to me. And I believe there have been situations in my first year where, if these two charter amendments were effective, it would have impeded my ability to do such things as set the budget, make appointments and, hopefully, save the Flat Iron building from demolition.”

Hushour has been exploring options to preserve the historic Flat Iron Building on Main Street, despite the Town Council voting 3-2 in May to demolish the structure due to safety concerns.