“When the infrastructures are out there and you know there’s places along the way where you can charge, especially with quick charges which are like a 15 minute charge, so you can charge, go get something from the store, come back out and go ... I think that will greatly enhance electric vehicles because I think a lot of people are ready to pull the trigger except, where are you going to charge when you try to go cross country or do this and do that?" he said. "So I think both things will help each other out and both will help the environment.”