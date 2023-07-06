Grammy winner Tom Chapin teaches songwriting in Westminster as part of Common Ground on the Hill

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

For three-time Grammy-winning folk and children’s music artist Tom Chapin, songwriting has always been a form of storytelling set to music.

The musician is spending this week in Westminster to pass on his knowledge to others through a Common Ground on the Hill class in songwriting.

Grammy winner Tom Chapin engages students in his songwriting class during Common Ground on the Hill at McDaniel College on Monday, July 3, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Common Ground on the Hill is a celebration of traditional music and art held annually at McDaniel College. The event is supported by the Carroll County Arts Council, Maryland State Arts Council and Maryland Traditions. This year, a week of in-person classes, July 2-7, were ushered in by a keynote address delivered by Chapin and will be concluded with an all-day musical festival Saturday.

It costs $117 to attend a class, which lasts an hour and 15 minutes each weekday.

In addition to releasing 26 albums, Chapin has acted in television, radio, film and live on Broadway. His songwriting class is held during the second of five class periods, from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m.

“Tell me a story,” Chapin told his class of eight students Monday.

Chapin, 78, wears a smile the majority of the time he is teaching and shows his passion for music. The class has a Socratic, collaborative feel to it and Chapin comes off as personable and approachable when encouraging students to explore songwriting. The legend wore a gray short-sleeved button-down shirt and long bluejeans with a several-inch roll in each pant leg, while actively listening to students’ song ideas and offering advice as needed.

Students gather in a lecture hall for a songwriting class taught by three-time Grammy winner Tom Chapin during Common Ground on the Hill at McDaniel College on Monday, July 3, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

The class and teaching style are entirely improvised, Chapin said.

“I’ve never done this before,” he said. “What I’ve done is I have spent a lifetime writing songs and performing songs, so that’s in my fiber.”

Student Carol Sandler, 73, of Philadelphia shared an emotional story with the class about her drive to write — she was diagnosed with a rare type of cancer likely to be terminal in one to two years. That was about two years ago, Sandler said.

“I’m still here,” Sandler said, “and I’m still fighting it.”

Sandler said she plans to write about the importance of music in her life, in a song she hopes will be remembered as her legacy.

“I want to write some songs that are there when I’m gone,” Sandler said, “because I want something to live after me, like the song. I want to write about sadness, but also joy, and things that are important — caring and love.”

The student is in the process of writing a song about the future of a waltz she wrote in memory of a deceased friend. The song is now played at an annual memorial service at Sandler’s synagogue, but she said the sheet music she will leave for the pianist that succeeds her cannot possibly encapsulate the stylistic nuances and flare Sandler applies to her performance.

Despite being a professional teacher of piano, violin, fiddle, ukulele, recorder and guitar, Sandler said she has never written song lyrics.

“I try new things,” Sandler said, “and I try to tell people about how magical this place is, and how unique and amazing it is. I don’t think you can really feel it or understand it until you’re really here. It’s a special place, people are so open and welcoming, and the teachers are amazing.”

After attending the first Common Ground on the Hill nearly three decades ago, Sandler said she has been back to take classes as often as possible.

Michael Michnya, 66, of Somers Point, New Jersey, used the class as an opportunity to write a song about his mother. The song uses his family’s old grand piano with several broken keys as a symbol for the theme of learning to “play the notes that work.”

“Ever since I discovered that you can learn from other people that teach songwriting, I started going to at least one songwriting workshop a year,” Michnya said, “and all over the place.”

Even for someone versed in songwriting, Michnya said it is a rare and special opportunity to study with one of the greats.

“This is a great class,” Michnya said. “I really enjoyed the approach and what great stuff came out of it.”

Students workshop song ideas in the class, offering suggestions to one another and accepting guidance from Chapin, who will occasionally give students a choice from among several songwriting activities. Chapin said his goal, to provide a creative environment for himself and students, has been a success.

“For me, music has always been a collaborative experience,” Chapin said. “You do it with somebody and in a group. I was nervous about this, it’s the first time I’ve ever sat with a class and been in charge. And then as we got going, I realized that this is what I do.”

When Chapin delivered the keynote address at WMC Alumni Hall Monday at 8 p.m., he discussed his career spanning six decades and his work with World Hunger Year. He said the address was aptly titled “Sing Me A Story” because his presentation was interwoven with music.

“Sing Me A Story” puts the “note” in “keynote,” Chapin joked.

Chapin will also headline the Common Ground on the Hill Festival on July 8. Attendance costs $40 for adults, $35 for those 65 and older, $20 for those 17 and younger or college students with identification, and free for anyone 12 or younger.

The musician said Common Ground on the Hill is a transformative experience. He has performed in the festival several times in the past.

“There’s so much more to it, in terms of connecting the world in really positive ways,” Chapin said. “It moves you toward the light, and you come away from being here feeling like it was a really powerful week.”