Chamber music concert to present ensemble with a ‘kaleidoscope’ of Eastern European music

Even if an international trip is not in your budget this month, Chamber Music On The Hill (CMOTH) will ring in its final concert of the season with vibrant world folk music from the D.C.-based ensemble Gerdan.
The concert will be held Sunday, July 21 at 3 p.m. in the McDaniel Lounge of the college campus in Westminster.
Tickets are $15 for general admission and $10 for seniors and veterans. Child and student admission is free. Tickets may be purchased by calling 410-456-9671 or visiting www2.mcdaniel.edu/Music/tickets.
The concert is titled “Gerdan : Kaleidascope of World Music” and features the collaboration between three Ukranian/American musicians performing folk music on unique instruments including world flutes, drums and melodic violin.
The percussion provides “a driving rhythmic accompaniment. The resonant violin leads with melodic certainty and provides creative counterpoint. The accordion’s lively chords and delightful tones add a syncopated texture,” according to a news release from CMOTH.
According to their website, “The ensemble is named after Gerdan, a multi-colored, intricately woven beaded necklace from Carpathian Mountains in Ukraine. Like this dazzling and exquisite necklace, musicians bring alive rich arrangements that reflect their passion for tradition Eastern European folk melodies and rhythms.”
This is the final concert of the CMOTH season. For more information, visit www2.mcdaniel.edu/Music/cmoth.