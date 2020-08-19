Mall-sterpiece, an outdoor community chalk event, set for Friday at TownMall of Westminster

Artists of all ages and experience levels are invited to register and help create a vibrant chalk mosaic outside the TownMall, according to a news release from the Arts Council. As an added bonus, registrants get a meet and greet with PBS’s Arthur! Registration is $5 and includes chalk, the meet and greet, a water bottle, and a goodie bag. Register in person, by phone, or online. Face masks or coverings will be required to participate.