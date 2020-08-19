Mall-sterpiece, an outdoor community chalk event, set for Friday at TownMall of Westminster

The Carroll County Arts Council and TownMall of Westminster are hosting Mall-sterpiece, an outdoor community chalk event, on Friday, Aug. 21 from 9 to 11 a.m.
Artists of all ages and experience levels are invited to register and help create a vibrant chalk mosaic outside the TownMall, according to a news release from the Arts Council. As an added bonus, registrants get a meet and greet with PBS’s Arthur! Registration is $5 and includes chalk, the meet and greet, a water bottle, and a goodie bag. Register in person, by phone, or online. Face masks or coverings will be required to participate.
The mall-sterpiece’s design will be outlined on the lot, meaning all participants have to do is color within the lines however they see fit. The finished product will be a unique chalk mosaic that beautifies the mall’s parking lot.
“During these uncertain times, I want to create arts programming that is interactive, fun for all ages, and gives the community a common goal,” Arts Council Education and Visual Arts Coordinator Moriah Tyler said in the release. “Every inch of this mosaic will be designed by someone different, but they’ll ultimately come together to make one beautiful piece!”
Register at CarrollCountyArtsCouncil.org or by calling the box office at 410-848-7272. The rain date is Saturday, Aug. 22.