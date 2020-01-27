The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce recently announced the appointment of its new chairman.
Dennis Twigg is an attorney law partner at Hoffman, Comfort, Offutt, Scott & Halstad, LLP. Twigg has been active in the Chamber of Commerce since 2010 and served on the board of directors, the executive committee and the Launch Carroll committee.
The Times recently caught up with Twigg to discuss the state of business in Carroll, his Chamber experience and his new role.
Q: Where do you think business in Carroll County is headed?
A: Carroll County is uniquely positioned with great schools, a great location near major business hubs, and great people. We have unique challenges to meet, but provided that our communities tackle challenges head-on I think business will grow especially around our municipalities.
Q: What do you think makes you qualified for this position?
A: I have learned firsthand what the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce can do for a professional in Carroll County. It’s very easy for me to be an ambassador for the organization since it’s done so much for me. My internal experience means I’m prepared for the challenges and opportunities my new role brings.
Q: What are some key things you’ve learned from being active in the Chamber since 2010 that will help you in your new role?
A: Through my work with the young professionals committee, Launch Carroll, I uncovered how to frame the Chamber of Commerce in a way that appeals to younger folks. By participating in leadership with the board of directors and executive committee, I learned about the decisions and options the Chamber faces on a daily basis. Last year I participated in the Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Carroll specifically to understand the other aspects of Carroll County that I don’t get to experience through my volunteerism and professional life. I’ve worked to learn all I can so I’m well-informed when helping chart a course as Chair.
Q: How do you hope to better the community in your new position?
A: I am going to continue support all of the Chamber does with Drug Expo, Outstanding Teacher Awards, and so many other things. Personally, I just want to engage people and educate them on what the Chamber does for this community.
Q: Is there anything in particular you want to change within your role? If so, what?
A: I’m very fortunate to have been part of great continuity. My biggest goal is to expand the Chamber’s reach by bringing in another full-time employee. We have a great team, but we run our entire operation with only two full-time staff. Expanding to three people would let us better serve our business community. As part of that, I want to see the Chamber work towards a podcast to get our message out to folks who might not normally engage with us.