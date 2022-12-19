Chabad Jewish Center of Carroll County celebrates first night of Hanukkah by ‘bringing light to the whole world’

Families gather outside the train depot as the Chabad Jewish Center of Carroll County celebrates the start of Hanukkah with the lighting of the community's menorah Sunday evening in Mt. Airy. (Doug Kapustin/for Carroll County Times)

Chabad Jewish Center of Carroll County ushered in the first night of Hanukkah Sunday in Mount Airy with a menorah lighting and celebration.

Families gathered outside the train depot for the lighting of the menorah — a candelabra consisting of nine branches that are illuminated during the eight nights of Hanukkah. The event also included crafts, and a “gelt drop,” a Jewish tradition during which gelt — chocolate coins wrapped in gold or silver foil — are dropped from a high place for children to catch.

At Sunday’s event, gelt was dropped from a Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company truck as children scrambled below.

Hanukkah ends the night of Dec. 26.

Mt. Airy Mayor Larry Hushour has the honor of lighting the town's menorah as the Chabad Jewish Center of Carroll County celebrates the start of Hanukkah Sunday evening in Mt. Airy. (Doug Kapustin/for Carroll County Times)

Rabbi Sholly Cohen, leader of the Chabad Jewish Center based in Sykesville, said in an interview that Hanukkah is a “very good” lesson for the world.

“Every night we light, and then the next night we light, and then another light, and we try to expand hope to the outside world,” he said. “The bit of light can bring hope in a world that needs it. We bring more light that creates more hope.”

Cohen pointed to Russia’s war in Ukraine as an example of where hope in the world is needed now.

Hanukkah is the Jewish Festival of Lights that takes place each year on varying dates between late November and late December. The Jewish people celebrate the holiday by lighting the menorah, playing the game of dreidel, and eating special holiday foods such as latkes (potato pancakes) and sufganiyot (a special jelly doughnut).

The eight-day celebration commemorates the rededication during the second century of the Second Temple in Jerusalem, where the Jewish people had risen up against their Greek-Syrian oppressors in the Maccabean revolt.

Nine-year-old Roger Johnson of Mt. Airy holds his hat out to collect traditional Hanukkah gelt falling from a fire engine ladder truck. The Chabad Jewish Center of Carroll County celebrates the start of Hanukkah with the lighting of the community's menorah Sunday evening in Mt. Airy. (Doug Kapustin/for Carroll County Times)

Judah Maccabee and the other Jews who took part in the rededication of the Second Temple witnessed what they believed to be a miracle. Even though there was only enough oil to keep the menorah’s candles burning for one day, the flames continued flickering for eight nights. This inspired the Jewish sages to proclaim an annual eight-day festival.

“It’s an important lesson,” Cohen said. “You’re bringing light to the whole world.”