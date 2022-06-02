Sykesville’s Century High School celebrates 284 graduates during commencement ceremony

Samantha Mailhot crosses the stage to receive her diploma during Century High School's graduation ceremony at McDaniel College in Westminster Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

The 284 members of Century High School’s Class of 2022 were celebrated Thursday by Principal Brian Booz as well as teachers, staff, parents, family and friends at McDaniel College’s Gill Center in Westminster.

According to school officials, 84% of graduates will pursue higher education at either a two- or four-year college. Those students earned a total of $13.4 million in scholarship money.

About 2% of graduates will attend a trade school, 3% will enlist in the military, and 9% will join the workforce.

School officials lauded 104 seniors who participated in dual enrollment and took classes through Carroll Community College, and 195 students who completed one or more Advanced Placement classes during their time at Century High.

Math teacher Kacie Nemeth gave the commencement address Thursday afternoon and applauded students for adapting and overcoming “so many things for the last few years.”

“You’re a Century Knight,” Nemeth said, “which means you have everything that you need.”

Century High School alumni are “a proud group of people,” she said. “This school is something special and graduating from this high school alone makes you someone special.”

Nemeth encouraged graduates to embrace the “valleys” of life, during which they will learn to be resilient.

“The past four years at Century challenged you, changed you, and made you the person you are today, but you are just getting started on the foundation of who you could be,” Nemeth said. “Invest in the valleys, I promise you, they do not last forever.”