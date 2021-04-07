‘142 years and still going strong’: Farmer looks back on a century of farming in Carroll County

Kim said Bish employed a lot of people through the farm and the factory he owned, Mount Pleasant Packing Company, the last operating cannery in Carroll. About 25 to 30 people worked in the factory. Around 20 people were peeling, three to four were packing and a few men drove the trucks. A few labels for some the cans that were packed at the factory laid on the kitchen table. One read “Bish purple plums,” another read “Tanyetown Hominy,” the last canned item the factory sold before it ended in the 1990s, and a few others pictured bright red tomatoes.