Carroll Community College will get $37,000 of county funds for improvements to CDL training lot

The Board of Carroll County Commissioners recently approved an allocation of $37,000 to Carroll Community College for improvements at the commercial driver’s license training lot. The funds will be used to modify a curb at the entrance of the parking lot, allowing trucks to more safely enter and exit.

The community college will cover the costs for blacktop and any other modifications to the entrance and exit.

Heather Powell, manager of Carroll County Workforce Development, said due to a shortage of truck drivers in Maryland and across the country, the community college has been working with the workforce development department to expand CDL training opportunities.

The college will use its Washington Road site in Westminster for behind-the-wheel training classes provided by vendor National American Trade School.

Janet Ladd, senior director for the college’s corporate services and workforce development, said the school launched its CDL program in March.

“Interest in the program continues to increase as awareness of the local offering spreads,” Ladd said. “We have had between eight to 12 participants in sessions offered to date. Max enrollment for each class is 12, ensuring adequate instructor attention/support for the range and road portion of the program.”

The college is taking registrations for a Sept. 12 training class, and are planning another class later in the fall.

“Our goal is to offer the program year-round to meet student and community needs,” Ladd said. “The college website will be updated as new course dates are established.”

For more information, go to https://www.carrollcc.edu/programs/professional-skills-job-training/truck-driver-cdl-ab-certificate.