Carroll County Veterans Independence Project executive director Jason Sidock hopes to ‘give back’ to local veterans in new role

“Little did I know that this nonprofit was really moving into the next phases and going to be taking off,” Sidock said. “This has been something that’s been in the works for years … we’re building this from the ground up. The vision of the nonprofit is there and I’m fortunate for guys like [president] Frank [Valenti] and [vice president] Ed [Cramer] because this is the vision they’ve had and they wanted to run with it.”