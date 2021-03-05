Carroll County Veterans Independence Project executive director Jason Sidock hopes to ‘give back’ to local veterans in new role

Jason Sidock said the military lifestyle was all he had ever known growing up and that lifestyle continued well into his adult life.
Sidock, 48, was recently selected as executive director of the Carroll County Veterans Independence Project. He was selected for this new position by the board after the recommendation of an independent interview panel made up of members of the community, state, and county agencies, according to a Carroll County Veterans Independence Project news release.
The CCVIP is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that was established to promote and serve the interest and welfare of the approximately 11,800 veterans in Carroll County, according to the press release.
The organization’s top priority is opening the Veterans Services Center (VSC) and getting fully staffed to provide veterans with a one-stop shop to connect them with services they and their families need.
“My goal is to be able to reach out and have contact with every homeless veteran,” Sidock said. “We’re looking to transition to where we will have facilities, besides our Veterans Service Center, but we will have facilities to house homeless veterans and their families whether it’s transitioning or going through the program to get them out.”
Sidock served in the U.S. Army as a member of the Military Police and deployed to the Balkan Peninsula to oversee elections in the region. He got out of the military as a service-connected disabled veteran and worked in government contracting for companies such as Boeing, Northrop Grumman, and Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).
Sidock, a father of two girls, is a registered Girl Scout leader and has extensive volunteer experience in other organizations as well.
“I’ve always done something to try to give back,” Sidock said. “I was fortunate growing up with all the youth programs and things I did that other volunteers gave to us.”
Sidock joined the Carroll County Veterans Independence Project as a board member in October 2020 and said the organization’s president Frank Valenti and the rest of the board worked for a long time to establish its Veterans Service Center, located in Suite 104 on 95 Carroll Street in Westminster.
The suite lease was signed in November 2020 but the center is not yet open. Sidock has been coordinating with current CCVIP volunteers and paid staff members to get the center up and running since moving into the role of executive director.
“Little did I know that this nonprofit was really moving into the next phases and going to be taking off,” Sidock said. “This has been something that’s been in the works for years … we’re building this from the ground up. The vision of the nonprofit is there and I’m fortunate for guys like [president] Frank [Valenti] and [vice president] Ed [Cramer] because this is the vision they’ve had and they wanted to run with it.”
The establishment of a Veterans Services Center was recommended by the Carroll County Veterans Advisory Council (VAC), formed by the Board of County Commissioners effective July 1, 2014, which functions as an entity of the Department of Citizen Services, according to the CCVIP website.
Sidock said the Veteran Services Program of Carroll County provides shelter to homeless veterans in local hotels and he said he hopes CCVIP can get to that point as well.
“I’m excited with this new role,” Sidock said. “It’s different and when I was in industry I worked in large government programs on the government contracting side of things and you go home at the end of the day knowing you’re helping oversee something to get it built that’s going to help the warfighter … "
“Here, when you go home, you feel different. It’s like ‘Wow, I helped this veteran today.’”