Carroll County Sheriff’s Office doles out annual awards

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office held its annual awards ceremony Thursday for those events deserving of recognition from 2020. Attendance was limited to allow for appropriate social distancing. The following awards were presented, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
· The 2020 Catherine’s Cause Impaired Driving Enforcement Award was presented to Deputy First Class Thomas Whalen. Whalen arrested 37 drivers for operating a motor vehicle while impaired on the roads within Carroll County during 2020. Catherine’s Cause is an anti-drunk driving organization dedicated to the education of people convicted of DUI or DWI.
· A Unit Citation was issued to the following members of the Sheriff’s Office for their hard work, commitment, and dedication to maintaining safe operations in the face of COVID-19: Capt. Bruce VanLeuvan, Lt. Mark Devilbiss, Lt. Larry Naill, Sgt. Brandon Holland, Cpl. Kent Martin, Cpl. Nicholas Murphy, Cpl. Jeremy Holland, Master Deputy Gregory Bonn, Master Deputy Brian Moore, Master Deputy Daniel Simmons, Master Deputy Justin Shriver, Cpl. Andrew Spencer, Gregory Dods, David Reese, and David Brauning. Additionally, Certificates of Appreciation were presented to Denise Heffernan and Deanna Bridge-Najera from the Carroll County Health Department for their role in keeping the Sheriff’s Office informed of CDC recommendations and protocols, which helped minimize the impact of COVID-19 on the Sheriff’s Office.
· The Sheriff’s Recognition Award was presented to Cpl. Kent Martin, who was off-duty during this incident, and DFC Nicholas Sherman for their role in protecting the life of a person experiencing mental distress.
· The Sheriff’s Recognition Award was presented to Correctional Deputy Robert Stronsky for his dedication and willingness to help various units within the Detention Center during a critical staff shortage.
· A Sheriff’s Commendation was presented to Correctional Corporal Chris Markle for his role in an investigation involving drugs being brought into the Detention Center, which resulted in the recovery of the drugs and charges against an inmate.
· A Sheriff’s Star Award was presented to Hugh McGovern in recognition of his selfless and continuous efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, supporting the entire agency solo for IT related needs.
· The following awards were presented to members of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Bureau for their role in saving the life of an inmate suffering from an overdose. Correctional Corp. Robert Smith, Correctional Deputy Glenn Haines, Correctional Deputy Brian Hood, Correctional Deputy Nicholas Zafiris, and Nurse Angie Terrill were all issued a Sheriff’s Lifesaving Award. Additionally, Correctional Lt. Wayne Strohm, Correctional Deputy Robert Eyler, Correctional Deputy Nadia Medevich, Correctional Deputy Robert Stronsky were each presented with a Sheriff’s Recognition Award for their assistance in this incident.
· The Sheriff’s Lifesaving Award was presented to Detective / Master Deputy Kyle Merson for his quick response and decision making after a school bus left the road and struck an embankment. Detective Merson recognized the driver had experienced a medical emergency, and immediately provided CPR. The driver was transported to the hospital, where following additional treatment, he was able to recover from this incident. Without a doubt, Detective Merson’s quick response and training saved the driver’s life.
· The Sheriff’s Lifesaving Award was presented to Master Deputy Demonte Harvey, who provided lifesaving efforts when a student experienced a medical emergency on school grounds. The student was taken to the hospital, where doctors attribute the quick thinking and lifesaving efforts for the reason the student survived.
In addition to these awards, the Civilian of the Year, and Deputy of the year awards were announced for both the Corrections Bureau and the Law Enforcement Bureau.
· The 2020 Civilian of the Year is Gregory Dods.
· The 2020 Correctional Deputy of the Year is Correctional Deputy First Class Anthony Goldhammer.
· The 2020 Law Enforcement Deputy of the Year is Master Deputy Kyle Sheeks.