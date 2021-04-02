Carroll County Sheriff’s Office doles out annual awards

· A Unit Citation was issued to the following members of the Sheriff’s Office for their hard work, commitment, and dedication to maintaining safe operations in the face of COVID-19: Capt. Bruce VanLeuvan, Lt. Mark Devilbiss, Lt. Larry Naill, Sgt. Brandon Holland, Cpl. Kent Martin, Cpl. Nicholas Murphy, Cpl. Jeremy Holland, Master Deputy Gregory Bonn, Master Deputy Brian Moore, Master Deputy Daniel Simmons, Master Deputy Justin Shriver, Cpl. Andrew Spencer, Gregory Dods, David Reese, and David Brauning. Additionally, Certificates of Appreciation were presented to Denise Heffernan and Deanna Bridge-Najera from the Carroll County Health Department for their role in keeping the Sheriff’s Office informed of CDC recommendations and protocols, which helped minimize the impact of COVID-19 on the Sheriff’s Office.