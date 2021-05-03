Taneytown police officer, assistant state’s attorney honored

“National Crime Victims’ Rights Week is a time to honor crime victims and their families, as well as celebrate those individuals who dedicate themselves to the support of those victims and families,” DeLeonardo said via the release. “The selection of our winners was difficult given the exceptional year-round dedication to victims that our prosecutors and law enforcement display We are pleased to present these awards to Officer Sakadales and Ms. Johnson for their outstanding work in support of victims and their families in Carroll County.”