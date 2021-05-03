Taneytown police officer, assistant state’s attorney honored

State’s Attorney Brian DeLeonardo announced last week that the Office of the State’s Attorney for Carroll County presented its annual National Crime Victims’ Rights Awards to Officer Steven Sakadales from the Taneytown Police Department and Sandra Johnson, Senior Assistant State’s Attorney.
Each year, the Victim and Witness Advocacy Unit recognizes one law enforcement officer and one prosecutor who have gone above and beyond for victims in the community, according to a news release from the state’s attorney’s office.
Sakadales was selected to receive this year’s law enforcement officer award for his particular care with a victim of domestic violence. Sakadales also consistently checks in with the advocates in the Office of the State’s Attorney regarding the status of cases and victims of those cases, the release states.
His supervisor, Sgt. Jessie Castellar said: “This is very exciting new for both PFC Sakadales and our department. Steve has always shown a willingness to help those in need throughout his career and we’ve seen the gratitude from those citizens. I’m truly proud of his accomplishments.”
Johnson was selected as the prosecutor recipient of this year’s award for her extensive time spent with the victim in two attempted murder cases. Johnson has displayed patience and understanding during a very difficult time for the victim and family, the release states. Additionally, Johnson has gone the extra mile to keep victims informed while court proceedings changed during the pandemic, and she is always willing to take a phone call to help support and inform crime victims about the court process.
Johnson has been a prosecutor with Carroll’s state’s attorney’s office since 2003.
“National Crime Victims’ Rights Week is a time to honor crime victims and their families, as well as celebrate those individuals who dedicate themselves to the support of those victims and families,” DeLeonardo said via the release. “The selection of our winners was difficult given the exceptional year-round dedication to victims that our prosecutors and law enforcement display We are pleased to present these awards to Officer Sakadales and Ms. Johnson for their outstanding work in support of victims and their families in Carroll County.”