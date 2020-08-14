After slight delay, Carroll County schools employee unions ratify contracts for 2020-21

Carroll County Public Schools unanimously ratified agreements with three employee bargaining units Wednesday, with an average step increase of 2.65% for the bulk of educators, just in time to start bargaining over the next contract.
Typically, employee contracts are approved earlier in the year, but CCPS officials cited COVID-19 as a reason for the delay. The new contract retroactively became effective July 1, 2020 and runs through June 30, 2021, according to Teresa McCulloh, president of the Carroll County Education Association (CCEA).
CCEA represents about 2,100 bargaining unit members and includes teachers, guidance counselors and registered nurses. Its members voted 462-2 to ratify the contract July 16, according to McCulloh.
“We discussed last month how the negotiation process, just like everything else, was thrown off course over the last eight months,” Superintendent Steve Lockard said at the Aug. 12 Board of Education meeting. “But to everyone’s credit, we were able to stick with it. Everyone’s worked hard and everybody modified their expectations as we moved forward to find resolutions.”
President Donna Sivigny echoed Lockard’s comments, saying COVID-19 and going virtual affected the timing. No other board members made remarks.
While McCulloh agreed COVID-19 affected negotiations, particularly the salary portion, she said other factors contributed to the delay.
“Both sides were fairly close to agreement on a salary package prior to COVID[-19] hitting,” McCulloh wrote in an email. “The reduction in funding from the county commissioners delayed the agreement on salary by several months. There were, however, other difficulties in negotiations throughout the year. In addition, many of the proposals that we put forth were outright rejected by the board with no counters. We thus found ourselves on many occasions with little to negotiate.”
The commissioners funded CCPS to the amount required by law, at $198.4 million, which represented an increase of $1.2 million. Before the coronavirus shakeup, the county’s conditional 2021 budget included an increase to public school funding by about $6.1 million, according to budget documents. The commissioners took a conservative approach to the 2021 budget, adopting a budget that was less than the previous year’s overall, by $1.2 million. They cited concerns over the unknown financial impact of COVID-19 and said they hope to revisit this year’s budget in the fall.
Overall though, McCulloh said CCEA is pleased with what the union achieved in its contract, namely an average step increase of 2.65% for the bulk of its members. Those who did not qualify for the increase will receive a 2% stipend, she said. The starting salary for teachers with a bachelor’s degree stands at $48,000.
“In addition, we had several big wins in language,” McCulloh wrote. “Among those are an increase in the minimum block of planning that special elementary educators receive, and a decrease in the number of days that nurses have to work to make it equivalent to what teachers work.”
She said she wished they would have achieved more for special education. Special educators are “swamped” trying to balance working with students and completing case work, according to McCulloh. The school system added six new special educators this year, according to a CCPS spokesperson.
“While the hiring of extra special educators for this year will help some schools, the special educators still need additional time away from the class that they can spend completing the immense amount of paperwork that they are required to complete,” she wrote.
CCEA will next meet to begin discussing the next contract shortly after the start of school, McCulloh said.
Five unions represent employees of CCPS. At its July 8 meeting, the Board of Education ratified agreements with the The Carroll Association of School Employees (CASE) — representing LPNs, clericals, instructional and special education assistants — and the Administrators and Supervisors of Carroll County. In addition to the CCEA contract, the board this week voted to ratify contracts with the Carroll County Food Services Association and the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), Local 2741.
Links to the contracts are available at carrollk12.org. The full meetings can be viewed on the CCPS YouTube channel.