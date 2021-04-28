Number of COVID-19 cases in Carroll County Public Schools decreases by 4%

Total COVID-19 cases in Carroll County Public Schools dropped by 4% this week, but the number of positive students remains unchanged, as high as it has been.
Case numbers decreased from 98 to 94 within a week due to four fewer staff members having the virus. Of those, for the second week in a row, 85 are students. The previous high had been 82 students, the week of April 7. The overall total for COVID-19 is well below the high of 113, set in January.
These numbers, published each Wednesday on the school system’s website, include new cases and people who contracted the virus earlier but have not been released from quarantine. Therefore, some cases may be counted in multiple weeks.
The number of people with COVID-like symptoms jumped from 235 to 250 in the same. Only 15 of those are staff members.
Cases remain low on the elementary level with four people at both Eldersburg and Linton Springs, the most on that level. Northwest Middle has 6 and Liberty High School has 10. For symptoms, Elmer Wolfe and Winfield elementary schools have 16, East Middle has 11, and Century High has 9.
New cases
The Carroll County Health Department reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon.
Carroll has seen 65 cases this week. That’s down from the 70 new cases at the same point last week, when Carroll finished with what has been adjusted up to 145 cases for a third consecutive weekly decline. Health department data shows 190 cases the week of April 11, 228 the week of April 4 and 229 the week of March 28, which was the highest number since mid-January.
Carroll’s testing positivity rate, which measures the percentage of tests that returned positive results over the past seven days, dropped slightly to 4.96%. The World Health Organization recommends jurisdictions report a positivity rate below 5% for two weeks before easing coronavirus restrictions. Carroll’s rate was over 5% on Tuesday for the first time since April 17.
Carroll’s case rate per 100,000 people per day, reported as an average over the past seven days, rose slightly to 13.82. The rate had been as low as 7.46 in early March after peaking at 47.58 on Jan. 11.
Around the state
For the first time in four days, Maryland health officials reported more than 1,000 coronavirus cases Wednesday along with declines in hospitalizations and testing positivity. Meanwhile, more than 1.9 million residents having now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to health department data.
With 1,002 new infections reported, Maryland has now recorded 445,493 coronavirus cases since March 2020, health department data shows. A decrease in the number of infections nationwide, as well as increasing vaccinations, prompted the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ease its guidelines for wearing masks outside this week.
Maryland’s average testing positivity rate was 3.89% Tuesday, down 0.15 percentage points compared to the day before. The percentage, which measures the average number of tests returned positive over the last week, has declined since April 19.
Vaccine
The Carroll County Health Department is listing upcoming vaccination clinics on its website with links to register. Clinics are posted for May 5 at Northwest Middle School and May 6-7 at TownMall of Westminster with all three running from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The May 5 and May 6 clinics will have the Moderna vaccine; May 7 is Johnson & Johnson.
Appointments can be made by visiting cchd.maryland.gov/registration-links. Those over 65 or in need of assistance to register are asked to call 410-876-4848.
The state of Maryland is in Phase 3 of vaccine eligibility, meaning anyone 16 and over can sign up and receive the vaccine. All Marylanders 16 and older can register for an appointment at a mass vaccination site by going to covidvax.maryland.gov or calling 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).
Community cases
Carroll has reported 7,741 cases of community members who have tested positive — 3,969 women and 3,772 men. Age group data:
0-9: 341
10-19: 934
20-29: 1,358
30-39: 1,078
40-49: 1,038
50-59: 1,428
60-69: 923
70-79: 446
80-89: 167
90-99: 28
Total cases
Carroll has reported 8,974 total COVID-19 cases. Data by ZIP code was not available on the health department website Wednesday.
Probable cases
Carroll has reported 3,035 probable cases since the beginning of the pandemic. These are patients who test positive using a rapid antigen test, rather than a molecular test like those offered at state-run testing sites. The health department doesn’t consider these results to be confirmed cases.
Hospitalizations
The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 at Carroll Hospital has not been updated on the health department website since April 18, when there were 40. That was an increase from 36 the previous week and 33 the week before. There had been 42 patients hospitalized during the peak of the post-holiday surge, but that number steadily decreased until Carroll Hospital had only three COVID-positive patients on March 9.
Baltimore Sun reporter Alex Mann contributed to this article.